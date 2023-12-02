The Big Picture Wish and Nimona are both fantasy animated movies that explore female protagonists navigating seemingly utopian kingdoms that are actually nightmare locales.

While both films aim to question authority and challenge societal norms, Nimona far surpasses Wish in its execution and exploration of these themes.

Nimona hammers home the oppressive nature of the monarchy and societal corruption, while Wish falls short in its portrayal of a villain and lacks depth in its storytelling.

Having Wish open the same year as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Nimona is a lot like having Michael Bublé do another rendition of “Everything” right after hearing Nine Inch Nails and The Runaways perform “Closer” and “Cherry Bomb,” respectively, for the first time. A painless but generic piece of art feels extra trite once you experience something so full of energy, rebellion, and innovation. Unlike Wish, though, Nimona was a title that got ditched by Disney after it inherited this N.D. Stevenson adaptation from 20th Century Fox/Blue Sky Studios in the 2019 Disney/Fox merger. Perhaps it was for the best; the unabashedly anarchic and queer sensibilities of Nimona would’ve inevitably gotten ironed out under Disney executives.

What’s fascinating, though, is that Wish and Nimona share much more than just being 2023 fantasy animated movies that, once upon a time, would’ve shared a studio. They’re also stories about female protagonists navigating kingdoms that put on the airs of being “utopian” but are actually nightmare locales. The sagas of Wish’s Asha (Ariana DeBose) and the titular lead of Nimona (voiced by Chloe Grace Moretz) are, conceptually, meant to make audiences question authority. In execution, though, Nimona leaves Wish in the dust when it comes to the way it challenges the monarchy and societal status quos. Ironically, the movie Disney left to die ended up not only existing but also did circles around the key themes of its big 2023 animated tentpole.

What Is 'Nimona' About Compared to 'Wish'?

Let us quickly race through the respective plots and backdrops of Wish and Nimona. The former film takes place in the ancient kingdom of Rosas ruled over by King Magnifico (Chris Pine). A magic-user, Magnifico presents himself as benevolent, a kind man who grants the wishes that every citizen has to give him when they reach a certain age. In reality, he’s someone who keeps people’s wishes for themselves and will engage in dark magic to keep his power. Realizing that her ruler is a fraud, Asha teams up with a magical wishing star and her friends to take down this villain.

Meanwhile, Nimona focuses on knight Ballister Boldheart (Riz Ahmed), who used to be one of the prized fighters in The Kingdom (it is given no more specific name in either this film or its graphic novel source material) alongside his lover Ambrosius Goldenloin (Eugene Lee Yang). After being framed for the murder of the queen, Boldheart (who lost one of his arms after the assassination) goes on the run with shape-shifter Nimona. This anarchic creature has been called a monster by the kingdom, but Boldheart gradually realizes that the people he used to work for have been selling a façade. Now he and Nimona collaborate to take down the corrupt institutions that have dubbed them both “monsters.”

Both Nimona and Wish concern people grappling with the kingdoms they love being constricting institutions that are about giving more power to the powerful rather than helping the common man. Nimona’s approach to this story quickly reveals itself to be superior simply by what it chooses to focus on in its opening scene. Here, Boldheart and Goldenloin share a tender moment before the former character is given a massive promotion in front of the whole kingdom. In its initial moments, Nimona makes it clear that its priorities revolve around highlighting the kind of relationships most adversely affected by corrupt societies. Meanwhile, Wish’s inaugural scenes breeze past key character dynamics (like Asha’s love for her 100-year-old grandfather) and instead spend way too much time trying to make any sort of sense of its convoluted in-universe lore. Nimona’s initial scenes hammer home engaging characters suffocated by monarchies. Wish’s initial scenes are about exposition. The victor between these two features is already clear.

It doesn’t take long for Nimona to quickly depict the wickedness of its central backdrop to not just be constricted to the main villain The Director (Frances Conroy). On his own accord, Goldenloin leads the hunt for his ex-lover to preserve his status in the kingdom. The other knights around this man, namely the egotistical Sir Thoddeous Sureblade (Beck Bennett), are grotesque beings who lunge at the opportunity to use violence to solve any problem. Even the everyday citizens of this backdrop are part of the conflict as they readily buy into the idea of Boldheart and Nimona being the monsters that The Director’s propaganda tells them they are. This is best exemplified by a small child who Nimona saves in one of her monstrous forms recoiling with horror at their savior rather than embracing this protagonist as a human being. The rot in the monarchy of Nimona is not just the result of “one bad apple,” but rather a systemic problem that even educates the young to respond with horror to the unfamiliar.

Wish, meanwhile, goes through great pains to demonstrate that really only Magnifico is a villain here. His lust for power is an abnormality confined to just himself, audiences don’t need to confront the idea that they too are complicit in “othering” marginalized people. A friend of Asha’s, Simon (Evan Peters), reveals her location to Magnifico, but he’s always portrayed as deeply sympathetic and eventually gets mind-controlled by his ruler. In this state, Simon commits his most evil actions, thus ensuring that the majority of the malice of a “good” character can easily be excused. Meanwhile, Magnifico’s wife, Amaya (Angelique Cabral), eventually becomes a good guy, and no real acknowledgment is made for her being complicit in years of corruption beyond one of her final lines being her admission that she, like Simon, thought Magnifico was “doing good.” It’s an odd plot turn that removes a ripe opportunity for actual drama from Wish’s narrative and just undercuts the severity of Magnifico’s actions. If Amaya can be forgiven so easily for standing by his side for years, is Magnifico really that bad? It’s a clumsy detail that epitomizes how evil forces in Wish do not come from institutions or societal norms, but rather just one person.

'Nimona' Embraces the Darkness, While 'Wish' Never Does

A key problem with Wish in every respect is how its story is so enamored with convoluted lore that it becomes hard to get invested in the story or characters. It’s just impossible to recognize relatable or discernible human emotions in a movie that struggles to keep track of its weird mythos centered around orbs containing wishes/people’s desires. However, the emotionally raw moments of Nimona hit like a ton of bricks in a film with such a spunky spirit. Nimona shedding tears about how that child looked at her like a monster or the flashback explaining Nimona’s backstory really cut to the bone of how devastating it is living within dehumanizing societal norms. Anyone can understand why this character wants to upend the status quo that affords so much power to the monarchy and rulers like The Director.

Wish's depiction of life under Magnifico only occasionally touches on the problems in this kingdom, such as a moment when Asha and her family eat a stingy meal for dinner while her grandfather comments that you “should never throw away food”. This reflection of poverty in the seemingly perfect land of Rosas is an aberration in Wish, which otherwise never makes much room to capture the darker elements of Magnifico’s rule. Limiting his evilness to how he handles a bunch of orbs containing people’s dreams means this baddie’s wickedness is restricted to an abstract sense. It’s rooted in this movie’s mythos, rather than Magnifico hurting someone or the characters of Wish reacting like believable human beings to everyday turmoil under this man’s rule. Because of these storytelling details, Asha’s rebellion against the monarchy feels hollow and hard to get invested in.

Meanwhile, Boldheart’s initial desire in Nimona to just return to his job even after he is framed for murder is a lovely complex detail. It is a character beat that shows how tough it can be to extract oneself from a society you have been conditioned to see as supportive. Changing how you look at backdrops that are everyday existence is a complicated process that does not happen overnight. Boldheart’s flawed moments in Nimona beautifully reflect this and function as another reflection of how this movie taps into the darker parts of reality. Meanwhile, Wish’s story just has its good guy characters (save for Simon) always instantly buy into the idea of Magnifico being evil and that their existence is a lie. Nimona believes audiences of all ages can experience everyday emotions in the form of animated cinema. Wish flattens out any opportunity for conflict and in the process just makes its story difficult to get invested in.

'Nimona's and 'Wish's Endings Solidify Their Strengths and Problems

The ending of Nimona sees its titular character going on a rampage across the kingdom in a monstrous form, finally deciding to become the beast everyone thinks they are. In the middle of this event, Nimona spies a gigantic pointy statue and proceeds to stab themselves to death on it…only for Boldheart to stand up and place his hand inside Nimona’s heart. It’s an act of love between marginalized members of the working class while also functioning as an urge to viewers to consider the emotions informing people whose only recourse in society is to take to the streets. After this, Nimona sacrifices herself to destroy The Director, while an epilogue shows Boldheart reunited with his lover and returning to the shabby cabin he and Nimona shared…only to discover that Nimona is alive!

The ending of Nimona focuses on the working class while explicitly showing the destruction of the monarchy at the hands of a shape-shifter character (one who functions as a stand-in for trans people at that!) Meanwhile, the finale of Wish sees people tapping into the wishing stars inside themselves (sure!) and Magnifico getting trapped inside his dark scepter. After this, Asha and others urge Amaya to take over as the ruler of Rosas. Now, instead of a malicious dictator commanding Rosas, this domain is ruled over by…. that malicious dictator’s wife. Nimona offers up hope for the future in ordinary souls in the next generation, while Wish offers a “comforting end” in placing power in older folks who already had lots of influence. It’s a plot detail that plays into what Lindsay Ellis in 2019 described as the main problem with Disney’s approach to feminism. That issue surrounds who the studio works want to be viewed as “feminist” and “progressive,” but don’t want to do the work of engaging in the heavy lifting that actually comes with those concepts. Modern Disney titles often view gender-based problems as a deficiency of, in Ellis’s words, “women CEOs.” There isn’t any acknowledgment of systemic woes or how just placing marginalized voices as the captains of destructive institutions won’t solve larger problems.

Nimona’s ending is about heartfelt compassion between people and lingering on everyday souls making discernible changes to their surroundings. Wish’s conclusion finishes up a confusing battle between Magnifico and Asha with an eye-roll-worthy moment that maintains the monarchy so long as a lady is leading it. Asha also gets to be some kind of fairy godmother at the insistence of her wishing star friend Star. A clumsy moment meant to further pay homage to the past of Walt Disney Animation Studios, but it further removes Asha from being just an “ordinary” soul. Nimona concludes with its two lead characters back in their ramshackle home removed from general society. Wish ends by giving two of its main women characters lots of power and authority that put them above the working class (an echo of the ending to the Mulan remake, which made sure that warrior ended up working for the government that oppressed her). The rebellious qualities of Wish were already quite poorly executed up to this point, but this ending just crystallizes that this feature never knew how to do a story about subverting monarchical power.

'Nimona' and 'Wish' Are Two Sides of a Fascinating Coin

Nimona and Wish are both animated movies aimed at children. This innate quality of their forms means there is only so much they can do in terms of subversiveness of the status quo or challenging institutional power structures. Adult viewers looking for the most leftist and insightful explorations of those concepts would do well to look towards smaller-scale independent features from all over the world, like the excellent 2023 Vera Egito film The Battle. However, just because Nimona and Wish inhabit forms that come with constrictions doesn’t mean they’re incapable of delivering either moving stories or some rich social commentary. It’s just that one of these two titles pushes the boundaries of what it can accomplish while the other firmly resides inside the box.

Nimona is ultimately an unabashedly queer narrative about the importance of active rebellion against the status quo and camaraderie between different pockets of the marginalized. Its explicit depiction of same-sex attraction, willingness to give real nuance to disabled characters, and Nimona constantly speaking about their experiences in allegorically trans terms all lend real-world weight to the story. They also offer vivid depictions of the kinds of lives demonized and othered by monarchies and other powerful institutions. Meanwhile, Wish is a “celebration” of Disney’s 100 years of existence. It’s a celebration of a gigantic corporate entity, so of course it won’t actually challenge institutional evils. Its focus on a character level is providing ham-fisted references to Disney’s past (just look at Asha’s friends who are all unimaginative retread of the Seven Dwarfs), not lending humanity to the working class.

That wouldn’t innately be a problem (not every movie, let alone Disney movies aimed at youngsters, has to be Battleship Potemkin), except that Wish orients its plot around the proletariat leading a crusade against an unjust king. This storyline resolves itself with the same power structures in place, but now the king’s spouse is in charge. Choosing to put these story details in the foreground just emphasizes how out of its depth Wish is in trying to tell a narrative about challenging the monarchy or confronting corruption right under your nose. It also just makes one appreciate Nimona all the more and how much that 2023 production did accomplish even while existing as a PG-rated animated feature.

Nimona offered humanity to the most oppressed groups under monarchy rule or even in modern-day American society. It’s a celebration of those who are different whose ending (depicting The Kingdom opening up its walls and radically changing) shows that an overhaul of the status quo is needed to let those othered by society live their fullest lives. Meanwhile, Wish used a story of rebellion as mere window dressing for a plot that just celebrates a company. One of these movies was the superior take on challenging authority and it just so happens to be the one that made Disney executives squeamish with its repeated depictions of two men kissing.

