A new poster for Netflix's upcoming film Nimona has just been released, giving us a cheeky new look into the animated fantasy adventure film. The film, which is based on a comic series of the same name by ND Stevenson, is set to be released to Netflix on June 30, 2023.

The new film will tell the story of Nimona, voiced by Chloë Grace Moretz, a shape-shifting teenager who is the target of an assassination by a knight, Ballister Blackheart, voiced by Riz Ahmed. However, his attempts are complicated when he is accused of a crime and must rely on Nimona to save him. In fact, she may be the only one able to do so. A recently released trailer for Nimona gives us an action-packed glimpse into the animated film that isn't like other movies. The film has had a rocky road to its release, having been canceled at Disney, before Netflix picked it up in 2022.

The new poster shows Nimona, the titular hero of the film, standing cross-armed before a collage of her own work as a comic book artist. Her wings are outspread and her tail swooshes around her knees. She looks at the viewer with a satisfied smile. An image of Ballister Blackheart can be seen near the bottom of the frame. A canopy of twinkle lights offsets a stage light shining on Nimona. The poster features the tagline "a new hero takes shape", a nod towards Nimona's shape-shifting abilities. The new poster gives us one of our first looks into a long-awaited film.

A New Age For Animation

Yesterday, an image was released from the film, giving a glimpse into the chaotic dynamic between Nimona and Ballister. The film is one of many animated projects in recent years to challenge the near ubiquity of Disney animated features in the last decade. And with the success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Minions: The Rise of Gru, it seems that the doors are opening for non-Disney animated projects.

The film is directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane and features a screenplay by Robert L. Baird and Lloyd Taylor. The film comes from Annapurna Pictures. You can watch Nimona on Netflix beginning June 30, 2023. See the new poster above and check out the teaser trailer below.