Hollywood has had great success when it comes to adapting comic books to the big screen. The most famous examples of this would be the popular superhero films starring Batman, Captain America, the Hulk, and the like. But we believe there is also great potential for some lesser-known comic book characters to make a splash in the world of cinema. For example, take the upcoming film Nimona, which is based on the comics by the American cartoonist ND Stevenson, creator and showrunner of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power. The film is a computer-animated story that mixes the genres of sci-fi, adventure, and comedy. Nimona has been rated PG for "violence and action, some language and rude humor."

Set in a world with a unique mixture of modern, magical, and medieval elements, the plot centers around Nimona, a shape-shifting teenage girl. She is able to transform into any human or animal and can manipulate her size. The knight, Ballister Blackheart is on a mission to assassinate Nimona, however, the situation becomes more complex when Blackheart is framed. Ironically, it is revealed that the sole person who can help prove Blackheart's innocence is Nimona herself. If that sounds like something you would be interested in, read on for all the details we have so far about the movie.

Editor's Note: This article was updated on June 22.

Image via Netflix

Related: Exclusive: Disney's Cancelled LGBTQ-Themed 'Nimona' Movie Would've Starred Chloë Grace Moretz, Riz Ahmed - But There's Still Hope

When and Where Is Nimona Coming Out?

Nimona was originally set to release in 2022, however, after Disney shut down Blue Sky Studios in 2021, the movie was officially canceled. Thankfully, Nimona got a second life at Netflix and is currently scheduled to hit the streaming service on June 30. You'll be able to use the following link to watch the film on the streamer once it's out:

Watch on Netflix

Watch the Nimona Trailers

We got our first look at Nimona on May 18, 2023. The teaser is less than a minute long, but it oozes personality. We see the film's unique art style on full display—the creative spin on fairytales crafts an atmosphere that's both familiar and entirely original to Nimona.

Netflix released a clip of Nimona on their social media accounts. Here, we get our first look at a scene featuring Nimona and Ballister Blackheart. The two have a funny conversation about Nimona's job application.

Netflix finally gave us a full Nimona trailer, which looks beautiful. We get to see more of the story and the animation pops with its use of colors and shading. It was a long time, but Nimona will be worth the wait. More recently, we also got a new clip from the movie on June 21, 2023. The video shows Ballister promising Nimona that he won't freak out about all the chaos that's about to unfold. Does he succeed? See the clip below:

What Is Nimona About?

Here is the film's official synopsis:

When Ballister Boldheart (Riz Ahmed), a knight in a futuristic medieval world, is framed for a crime he didn't commit, the only one who can help him prove his innocence is Nimona (Chloë Grace Moretz), a mischievous teen with a taste for mayhem — who also happens to be a shapeshifting creature Ballister has been trained to destroy. But with the entire kingdom out to get him, Nimona’s the best (or technically the only) sidekick Ballister can hope for. And as the lines between heroes, villains, and monsters start to blur, the two of them set out to wreak serious havoc — for Ballister to clear his name once and for all, and for Nimona to…just wreak serious havoc.

It has been suggested that Nimona's proclivity towards brutality is a representation of how society views queerness as a threat. Ballister initially begins as the antagonist of the story; however, this is subverted when he performs heroic actions. This presents the idea that no one is simply good or simply evil, as we are told in so many other comic books with the classic "heroes" and "villains." The Institution has been analyzed as a metaphor for the established heteronormative order perpetuated through its own type of savagery. To sum it up, this is not your typical blockbuster comic book movie but a piece of art that is intended to make the viewer question and think.

What's the Comic Book Background of Nimona?

The origins of this story began when Stevenson was in high school and further developed while he was studying at Maryland Institute College of Art. Nimona was first published as a webcomic from 2012 through 2014 on Tumblr and first went to print as a young adult graphic novel in 2015 by HarperCollins. The hardcover edition of the comic made it to the New York Times bestseller list. Due to its popularity, it has also been released as an audiobook through Audible and translated into 16 other languages. The character of Nimona is a combination between Joan of Arc and a shapeshifter from Stevenson's imagination. Stevenson's hobby of cosplaying inspires her design, as the author preferred to dress as a more androgynous character. Nimona has won various accolades in the world of literature, including a Cartoonist Studio Prize, an Eisner Award, and a Cybils Award. It was also nominated for a National Book Award and an additional Eisner Award.

Much more than a story for pure entertainment, Nimona explores themes of queerness, gender identity, and the undermining of social institutions. ND Stevenson was able to take his experience with these topics and create a story that others could relate to. After initially being picked up by Blue Sky Studios, then having the studio shut down, Nimona was finally completed by Annapurna Pictures, with DNEG Animation taking over the animation work and Netflix distributing.

Related:10 Obscure Comic Book Movies Worth Revisiting

Who's In the Cast of Nimona?

Playing the titular character is Chloë Grace Moretz, an American actress who has been in the business since she was a child. This is not her first venture into the comic book world either, as she previously starred in the movies Kick-Ass and Kick-Ass 2 as Mindy Macready/Hit-Girl. Moretz has worked with some of the biggest directors in Hollywood such as Martin Scorsese in his film Hugo and Tim Burton in Dark Shadows. She is no stranger to television either, appearing in shows such as 30 Rock and Dirty Sexy Money. Voice acting seems to be quite a forte for Moretz as she has voiced Darby in multiple My Friends Tigger and Pooh movies, Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family and The Addams Family 2, and Snow White in Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarves. Her impressive resume has earned her multiple awards including MTV Movie & TV Awards, People's Choice Awards, and Teen Choice Awards, among others. Riz Ahmed, the British rapper and actor, will play the knight, Ballister Blackheart. Ahmed is well-respected in the acting community, receiving multiple honors such as a Primetime Emmy Award and nominations for an Academy Award and two Golden Globes. Notable titles he has appeared in include Rogue One, Jason Bourne, and Sound of Metal.

Ambrosius Goldenloin, the champion knight of the Institution, will be played by Eugene Lee Yang. Yang has dipped his toes in many areas in Hollywood, including producing, directing, and acting. In addition, he is an author, activist, and internet celebrity due to his work with BuzzFeed and the entertainment group The Try Guys. Both Yang and Moretz have been noted for their activism and support for the LGBTQ+ community. Nimona has a strong message about identity, acceptance, and social norms, therefore, it is only fitting that people who have direct connections with this community are the ones to tell this story.

Who's Making Nimona?

Image via Netflix

Nimona is directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane, who both have experience working on animated films in the art department. Bruno has worked on blockbusters such as Rio, the Ice Age films, and Horton Hears a Who!, while Quane was involved with Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas, The Tigger Movie, and Curious George. The film is written by Marc Haimes who has worn many hats in Hollywood throughout his career including studio executive, producer, and consultant. As mentioned, the film was originally developed by Blue Sky Studios and revived by Annapurna Pictures after its initial cancelation. DNEG Animation was in charge of production and Netflix handling distribution.

How to Read the Original Nimona Comic

You can order the original comic in print from multiple places online, including Amazon and the original publisher HarperCollins. As previously mentioned, you can also listen to it as an audiobook on Audible.

Order on Amazon