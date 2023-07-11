Just a day before the premiere of Nimona on Netflix, ND Stevenson, creator of Nimona's graphic novel source material, penned a short cartoon exploring his journey with the character of Nimona. On the eve of a film adaptation of this character finally making its way to the public, Stevenson observed that Nimona would be "shifting into something totally new once again. It's exciting- and a little scary, even though she has not been just mine for a long time. Maybe she never was." Art that starts in our minds rarely just stays there. Whether it’s a painting, a movie, a book, or any other form of artistic expression, it grows into something bigger once it’s put out into the world. People bring their own impressions to a piece of art, often giving it a whole new life beyond what the author could’ve ever imagined.

A great example of this phenomenon is how art can take on whole new points of view when filtered through the lens of queer viewers. With members of the LGBTQIA+ community often unable to see a direct translation of their own experiences in mainstream media, it’s no surprise that queer viewers (speaking from personal experience) will latch onto certain storylines or characters as having new layers of personally relevant subtext. That’s especially true when the work hails from an openly queer creator, like transmasculine artist ND Stevenson’s creation Nimona. The inaugural feature film centered on this anarchic shapeshifter truly leans into the trans allegories of this character in fascinating ways. Such parallels enrich the narrative of this movie and ensure that Nimona will be taking on a whole new level of importance and life for many viewers.

'Nimona' Expands on Its Source Material’s Trans Allegories

The character of Nimona (Chloë Grace Moretz) is a shapeshifter, a gift she was born with that automatically makes her a “monster” and social pariah to the denizens of the sci-fi/fantasy kingdom she calls home. Nimona’s “othering” by mainstream society functioning as an allegory for how trans folks are demonized is made apparent the first time her new “villainous” mentor Ballister Boldheart (Riz Ahmed) reacts to the revelation that she can turn into any creature at will. This is one of the many deviations from Nimona’s source material, with this and other tweaks to the story being done to emphasize the idea that Nimona is meant to be a stand-in for trans folks.

In the original graphic novel, Ballister reacts to Nimona’s skill without much fuss. He stares at Nimona a moment and then emits a dry comical reply of "yes, you might have mentioned that" regarding Nimona's shapeshifting skills. He immediately shifts gears from there to remarking “I suppose I can see how that would be useful." By contrast, the film version uses this introduction of Nimona’s abilities to echo real-world trans experiences. Ballister Boldheart now reacts in a bit of subdued horror upon realizing he’s sharing a space with a shapeshifter. It’s a moment that intentionally echoes many moments in older pieces of cinema where a cis-man thinks he’s talking to or sleeping with a cis-lady only to recoil in horror that she’s (gasp!) a trans lady.

Nimona’s handling of this is, of course, more akin to Drunktown’s Finest than Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, since Boldheart’s actions are clearly supposed to be flawed and something he needs to grow out of. Newly-added pieces of interaction between Nimona and Ballister Boldheart further reinforce how this young lady is meant to function as a mirror to trans experiences, including Boldheart’s intrusive questions regarding when she learned or garnered her ability to morph into anything from a gorilla to an ostrich to another person. What trans person hasn’t had to grit their teeth and deal with cis-people asking overbearing questions regarding their identity and why they are the way they are?

There are also smatterings of dialogue that even play on the idea of gender itself being a fluid concept, such as Nimona shapeshifting into a young boy and noting that she’s temporarily not a woman. Though in the context of the story such details are depicted as being relevant to fantastical shapeshifting, they also echo a variety of trans experiences that will resonate as all too real for certain viewers. These new elements in Nimona contributed to the happy ending fans deserved, including the simple fact that they ensure this feature can stand on its own two feet rather than just being a rehash of its source material. That’s just what film adaptations of great pieces of fiction should do. In finding new ways to provide allegories for trans experiences, the Nimona movie lives up to that gold standard.

Wondering “And I’m the Monster?” in the Real World

Back in April 2023, I went out dressed in gender-reaffirming clothes to a press screening, assuming it would be a normal evening. From the get-go, though, my night was bombarded by transphobic rhetoric from cis-strangers. A random man at a bus stop took the time to tell me “I don’t know what you are, but you’re beautiful” while a woman at my screening exclaimed to somebody sitting next to her “Look! It’s that man in a dress again!” Having all these events happen at once led me to have a breakdown in my mental health, and worst of all, led me to believe the problem was inward. My brain was telling me that the issue was that I didn’t look “femme” enough, that I deserved all these cruel remarks, and that the world would be better off without me in it.

Being trans is not an innately hard task. It’s just another part of who I am, like the colors of my eyes or my taste in music. Societal normalization of transphobia is what makes being a trans person often very difficult. I’m saying all this not to drum up self-pity but to emphasize how one particular moment in Nimona struck me as being especially powerful when viewed through a trans lens. Said moment comes after Nimona saves the life of a small child, who recoils in horror at her being a shapeshifter. Back at Boldheart’s lair, the boundlessly energetic Nimona is now despondent. “They grow up believing that they can be a hero if they drive a sword into the heart of anything different…and I’m the monster?” she wonders aloud. After a moment of silence, Nimona then remarks “I don’t know what’s scarier. The fact that everyone in this kingdom wants to run a sword through my heart or that sometimes I just wanna let ‘em.”

Trans people are more than our pain and weakest moments. However, with so much rampant legislation and societally ingrained norms targeting trans folks, it’s also impossible to ignore our struggles. Nimona spends lengthy portions of its first half depicting its trans-allegorical character engaging in light-hearted chase scenes and comedic scrapes. Through these sequences, a nuanced enough portrait of this character to indulge in an intimate moment capturing feelings of how trans folks can be made to feel like they’re the problem rather than the people who “other” them. After all, at least with my anxieties, it can be easier to just believe you deserve to be treated like “a monster” than grasp just how widespread transphobia is.

Of course, there are much lighter moments involving Nimona’s functioning as a trans allegorical character that rang deeply true to my own personal experiences. Most notably, there’s a moment after a kidnapping where Boldheart asks Nimona outright if she could just be “normal” and not shapeshift at all. Nimona responds to this query with a joke about how she’d die if she didn’t turn into a mouse before clarifying “I wouldn’t die die if I didn’t [shape shift], I just sure wouldn’t be living!” It’s a succinct line that beautifully encapsulates the importance of both being true to your identity and creating spaces where people are free to be themselves.

Trans-Allegorical Stories Like 'Nimona' Are Incredibly Useful

In the climax of Nimona, the film’s titular lead transforms into a gigantic smoke monster that terrorizes this fantasy kingdom. She’s finally become the “monster” everyone was wary of. As she makes her way across the city, Nimona spies a gigantic sword in a statue and prepares to plunge it into her heart. Just before she completes this actor, Boldheart steps in and places his hand inside Nimona’s heart. It’s an act of kindness and empathy that inspires Nimona to transform back into her human form. Both this and the ending of Nimona (in which it's revealed that this shapeshifter survived her seemingly-sacrificial act to save the kingdom from a deadly laser) end this story as one about trans survival.

So much of pop culture see’s trans folks and individuals allegorical to trans experiences as being only good to die to motivate the actions of cis-characters. Nimona, meanwhile, is a story that, through allegorical means, emphasizes the importance of trans survival and love for trans folks. Additionally, its story uses vibrantly stylized animation to vividly realize all the oversized emotions of trans individuals. Much like how the works of directors Boots Riley and Luis Buñuel use surrealism to capture the innately absurd nature of capitalism, so too does Nimona realize that even allegorically trans characters need super heightened visuals to properly capture their emotions. The result is imagery that resonates as deeply applicable to trans experiences and is also just beautiful to look at on its own terms.

The allegorically trans protagonist of Nimona is, of course, not something that should function as a replacement for cinema starring actual trans folks. Summer 2023 features like The Stroll, Monica, and Kokomo City all put trans people (both performers and real-life individuals) in the center of the frame, just like countless other pieces of older filmmaking such as Lingua Franca and Dressed in Blue. It can sometimes be easy in the world of online discourse for pieces of media that feature only allegorical on-screen trans rep to overshadow works like Tangerine that showcase on-screen trans talent. However, it’s not only possible but completely valid to appreciate both explicit and allegorical cinematic representations of trans lives on screen. Works like Nimona (which did originate from openly trans artist ND Stevenson) that provide only allegorical renderings of trans lives can still be important and moving in their own right.

After all, Nimona does wonderful work in allegorically rendering various forms of trans experiences. From melancholy lows to joyous highs, the emotions I can run through in an hour on an average Wednesday are all rendered in an animation style that’s as joyfully energetic as it is lovingly detailed. I felt so lonely that night I got back from my apartment after experiencing so much transphobia from others. Watching Nimona months after that evening, I felt a little less alone hearing words I'd said about myself coming out of this animated shapeshifter. I wasn't the only one feeling this way nor was I isolated in feeling like I "wouldn't be living" if I wasn't myself. The story of Nimona has always felt like it had extra-strong ties to the trans community (what story about a shapeshifter doesn't?) but this animated adaptation of ND Stevenson's graphic novel Nimona just hammers home Nimona's function as an incredibly successful allegory for trans experiences.