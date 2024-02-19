The Big Picture Nimona is available for free on Netflix's YouTube channel.

The movie is based on an original web comic by ND Stevenson.

With critical acclaim and an Academy Award nomination, Nimona offers an unpredictable adventure with powerful themes and impressive animation.

Nimona is currently available to watch for free, as Netflix has uploaded the entire animated movie to their YouTube channel. The titular character, voiced by Chloë Grace Moretz, is ready to share her impressive journey with everyone without viewers having to pay for a subscription to enjoy it. Directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane, the film was met with critical acclaim upon release, and it's currently nominated for Best Animated Feature at this year's Academy Awards. Before the big ceremony takes place, Netflix is giving everyone the opportunity to enjoy the magic of Nimona without the need for an active subscription to their service.

Nimona follows the titular character as she tries to help Ballister Boldheart (Riz Ahmed) with the complicated situation he finds himself in after he's accused of killing Queen Valerin (Lorraine Toussaint). Since she had also been accused of committing unspeakable things, Nimona finds feeling empathy for Ballister easy, as the pair attempts to figure out who was actually responsible for the crime. However, Ambrosius Goldenloin (Eugene Lee Yang) quickly reveals Nimona's past, making Ballister question the motives behind their friendship and the shapeshifter's role in the Queen's murder. With the clock ticking against them, Nimona and Ballister must fix their problems before getting to the bottom of the mystery.

Before Netflix released Nimona, the movie was in development at Disney, but the studio ultimately decided it would no longer move forward with the project. Fortunately, the streaming platform stepped in to ensure audiences would be able to enjoy Nimona's journey and how she handled her friendship with Ballister. Bruno and Quane directed the animated movie after the duo worked together during the development of Spies in Disguise. Their work on that film which follows Lance Sterling's (Will Smith) quest to recover his human form after he was turned into a pigeon would eventually lead the filmmakers to focus on bringing Nimona to life. The Oscar-nominated feature is based on the webcomic by ND Stevenson.

The Supporting Cast of 'Nimona'

While Nimona focuses on the titular character and everything she does to help Ballister and herself, the movie features an impressive supporting cast to round out the story of a powerful shapeshifter who wants to find her place in the world. Frances Conroy, known for her roles in Six Feet Under and American Horror Story, voiced the Director of the Institute for Elite Knights. On the other hand, Beck Bennett, RuPaul Charles, and Indya Moore also got to voice roles in the unpredictable adventure about two brave heroes solving the most complicated mystery of their lives.

Nimona is available to stream on Netflix or you can watch the full film below for free:

Nimona 9 10 Release Date June 30, 2023 Director Nick Bruno , Troy Quane Cast Chloe Grace Moretz , Riz Ahmed , Eugene Lee Yang , Frances Conroy Runtime 101 minutes Main Genre Animation

