The fantasy world Netflix is about to introduce is not like the ones you've seen before, with fearless shapeshifting protagonist ready for any challenge that might come her way. A new trailer for Nimona has been released, giving audiences a new look at this summer's animated sci-fi fantasy offering. While the titular character lives in a town located near a forest, where a castle can be found, she is anything but a damsel in distress, proven by her fighting spirit and her intense attitude.

Starring Chloë Grace Moretz as Nimona, her life becomes more complicated when Ballister Blakcheart (Riz Ahmed), a former knight, is tasked with killing her after being wrongfully accused of a crime. However, time will allow Blackheart to learn that Nimona might be able to help him clear his name, prompting a possible alliance between the two. Even if the tone might be closer to something like Tangled instead of being inspired by the classic storytelling tropes seen in Frozen, Nimona will look to have a voice of her own, and what makes her stand out from the crowd of animated projects is the fact that she is a shape-shifter.

The movie went through quite a complicated journey while it was getting made, since its development was originally announced under Blue Sky Studios. The production company behind the Ice Age franchise was still trying to figure out what to do with the project when its parent company, 20th Century Fox, was acquired by Disney under a historic deal. The media conglomerate already owned multiple animation studios, and they saw no point in retaining another one. After Blue Sky closed its doors, it looked like Nimona would be canceled once and for all.

Netflix Coming to the Rescue

A year after the disappointing announcement, Annapurna Pictures, the production company behind stories such as Missing Link, decided they would step up to complete the movie, and that they would release it through Netflix. The development process ran smoother starting from that point, and the team even managed to get Christophe Beck as the composer for the upcoming release. The voice cast that was originally attached to the adventure came back to finish recording their lines and, in a matter of weeks, Nimona will be available to stream on Netflix.

