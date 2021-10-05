The film also stars Jimmy O. Yang and 'Never Have I Ever's Darren Barnet.

Nina Dobrev is making her way back to the small screen in the new holiday-set romantic comedy Love Hard, and Netflix has released new images that give us our first look at the upcoming movie about a girl who falls for a guy halfway across the country and decides to surprise him for the holidays — only for it to go in a different way than she expects. Love Hard will be released November 5 exclusively on Netflix.

Dobrev stars as Natalie, a hopeless romantic who constantly finds herself unlucky in love — but when she matches with who she thinks is the handsome Tag (Never Have I Ever's Darren Barnet), she decides to eventually fly across the country to surprise him, only to discover she's been catfished by Tag's friend Josh (Jimmy O. Yang). Barnet replaces Riverdale's Charles Melton, who was originally attached to star in the project.

Netflix has been leading the charge on the romantic comedy front, streaming-wise, so it'll be interesting to see where Love Hard falls amidst the To All the Boys I've Loved Befores and The Kissing Booths that have paved the way for more rom-coms to follow.

Love Hard is directed by Hernan Jimenez, with screenplay by Danny Mackey & Rebecca Ewing. Producers include McG and Mary Viola. In addition to Dobrev, Barnet, and Yang, the cast for Love Hard includes James Saito, Harry Shum Jr., Mikaela Hoover, Heather McMahan, Rebecca Staab, Althea Kaye, Matty Finochio, and Fletcher Donovan.

Check out some more first-look images below:

Here's the official synopsis for Love Hard:

Hopeless romantic but eternally single LA journalist Natalie (Nina Dobrev) thinks things are beginning to look up when she swipes right on a dreamy guy from the East Coast, Tag (Darren Barnet). Taking a leap of faith she jumps on a flight to surprise her crush for the holidays, only to discover that she's been catfished by Tag's childhood friend who is equally unlucky in love, Josh (Jimmy O. Yang). This lighthearted romantic comedy chronicles her attempt to reel in love.

