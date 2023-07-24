Trigger Warning: The following discusses the general topic of abortion and how it is depicted in The Perks of Being a Wallflower. With Nina Dobrev's new film, The Out-Laws, now streaming on Netflix, we should highlight one of her best, and most important performances, even if it was largely cut. The Perks of Being a Wallflower is one of the best teen movies of all time, partially because it does not shy away from taboo but important topics like queerness, drug abuse, sexual assault, mental illness, and suicide. What heightens it even more is that these topics are handled with extreme care, and they never feel gratuitous or exploitative. Based on the novel of the same name, author Stephen Chbosky also writes and directs the film version — no wonder it's one of the best and most faithful movie adaptations. However, some things still got lost between the page and the screen, and unfortunately, one of Nina Dobrev's greatest scenes ended up on the cutting room floor.

Why Were Nina Dobrev's Abortion Scenes Cut From 'The Perks of Being a Wallflower'?

It's important to say that the only reason this sequence was cut was because it was deemed too heavy and adult for the film, and would have likely bumped it up to an R-rating, alienating the teen audience it was made for. The book handles a lot more of these topics explicitly because it can. Film is a different, more restrictive medium, especially when dealing with kids. Abortion has always been a controversial topic, and with all the anti-abortion rhetoric still around today, it is clear to see why this was eventually cut from the film. It is certainly not to do with Nina Dobrev or Logan Lerman's performances, they are both fantastic. It hurts to see this scene on the cutting room floor even a decade later, even Chbosky himself said so: "It broke my heart because it was just too much for the movie." And he is certainly not wrong. The Perks of Being a Wallflower is a tough watch already, but even so, this deserves to be seen.

What Happens in Nina Dobrev's Deleted Scenes?

Set after Charlie loses his friend group of Sam (Emma Watson) and Patrick (Ezra Miller), the scene begins with him sitting down with his sister Candace at a lunch table. She looks exhausted, and as he asks if he can sit with her for just one day, she apologizes and leaves. He eventually catches up to her outside, where he gets her to tell him that she thinks she's pregnant. There's a small flashback here, showing her painting Charlie's nails as a kid, telling him not to worry about getting in trouble, she'll protect him. We cut back to the present, Charlie holding her hand in the clinic waiting for her to be called back. After a substantial amount of time, Charlie leaves.

After a quick memory of them together as kids on a swing set, we see Charlie alone on a swing in a park, watching a mother and her child. In the next clip, he's helping Candace into the backseat of the car, apologizing for leaving, but offering her snacks he bought. Dobrev perfectly captures Candace overwhelmed by her emotions, as she realizes that Charlie would do anything for her. She also apologizes for not letting Charlie sit with her on the first day of school. As she lays down, he strokes her hair and has another memory of him and his Aunt Helen (Melanie Lynskey) watching her sleep when they were kids. Later, they arrive back home, and Charlie helps her convincingly cover by saying that they had gone to see a movie together. The scene not only acknowledges a painful thing that some teens have to go through, but it also expands on the characters of Candace and Charlie, and their relationship.

Candace and Charlie's Relationship Is Central to the Story

Yes, this is a difficult-to-watch, very emotional scene. But it still should have been in the final film. It ends up adding so much more between Candace and Charlie's rocky sibling relationship that was not there in the final cut. At the beginning of the film, Candace and Charlie feel a bit distant. As said in the deleted scene, Candace doesn't let Charlie sit with her at lunch on his first day of school. She also doesn't let him get involved in her relationship after Charlie witnesses her boyfriend, ponytail Derek (Nicholas Braun), hit her. Charlie is essentially alone before he makes his new friends. After this scene, Candace realizes how much she needs Charlie, and vice versa. This scene directly sets up one of the most important moments in the third act.

The end of the film depicts Charlie's suicide attempt. Right before this, during his breakdown after his friends leave for college, and remembers something he repressed for years, Charlie calls Candace at her friend's house Though he does not say what is happening to him, she immediately knows by how he sounds, and what he's saying. She tells one of her friends to call the police and send them to the house, therefore saving Charlie's life. Their relationship is stronger by the end of the film in general, but this added scene would have strengthened the support of how the film portrays them. In the end, they seem to have grown closer, their relationship becomes more protective like how it had been when they were children. There is the added parallel of Charlie taking Candace to the clinic and Candace visiting Charlie in the hospital at the end of the movie.

The decision to cut this scene for the multitude of reasons above is an understandable one. It helped to maintain the teen audience it needed while keeping the story whole and faithful to the book. But still, it is a true shame that this fantastic performance from Nina Dobrev didn't make it into the film. Thematically, it would have worked wonderfully and enhanced the already gut-wrenching scene at the end. We are lucky enough to have footage of it, something not all films can say. And who knows, maybe we will have it restored in a director's cut one day, stranger things have happened.

