As reported less than a week ago, FBI: Most Wanted will feature a much-anticipated mini-crossover with FBI early in Season 6, as Alana De La Garza is slated to make an appearance in Episode 2, "Varsity Blues," as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille. Not only that, thanks to Nina (Shantel VanSanten) and Scola’s (John Boyd) romantic involvement, there’s sure to be more crossovers, albeit minor, in the new season and highlighting their individual and joint struggles.

With that, showrunner David Hudgins teased what’s to come for the twosome in FBI: Most Wanted Season 6, which will explore more of Nina’s family than her romantic side. He shared with TV Insider:

“It’s settling into a rhythm on the home front with Scola and the baby, and they do have a nice—I think they’re very smart, capable people. Things are okay on the home front. What we wanted to do with Nina this year is, rather than kind of the opposite of Remy (Dylan McDermott), rather than exploring her romantic side, we're going to meet her family.”

Speaking of Nina’s family, viewers will get to meet her dad (John Finn) and sister from Houston coming to town in FBI: Most Wanted Season 6, and while she’s trying to handle them, she also has her baby and Scola to deal with. Not to mention, her dad is not taken with the idea that Nina and Scola are not married yet. Divulging more about the drama to come, Hudgins said:

“There’s kind of a blow-up, and it leads to a story with Nina dealing with her family, her father, and her sister, in addition to Scola and the baby. [Her father’s] this crusty old Houston guy who’s very loving, yet he can’t change his stripes. The idea that Nina and Scola aren’t married doesn’t sit well with him. “When are you going to put a ring on it?”

David Hudgins Confirms a Nina & Scola Crossover in ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Season 6

When news circulated about De La Garza’s crossover episode in FBI: Most Wanted Season 6, which Hudgins commented on, he also confirmed a Nina and Scola crossover, which at this point in the show has become inevitable. He said:

"The setup we have now with Nina being on our show but also dating Scola, who’s on the other show, we’ve got some crossover there coming as well in the Nina story. So I just think it’s kind of unique about these franchises that we have the ability to do that, and it works well within the conceit of the show because they are all right there.”

FBI: Most Wanted Season 6 premiered on October 15, while new episodes will air every Tuesday.

