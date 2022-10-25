Upon winning the award for Miss Congeniality on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11, drag queen Nina West told the world: "Kindness is king, and love leads the way." Since then she's been proving that sentiment true with every step of her career. Nina West is the drag persona and stage name of Andrew Levitt. Though you may recognize Levitt from Drag Race, he's been performing in drag as Nina West for over two decades. Over the past year, West has embodied the iconic drag character Edna Turnblad in a run of the beloved musical Hairspray. She's also set to appear as drag legend Divine in the Daniel Radcliffe-led musical biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

On top of acting and performing in drag, West is also an activist and author. Her new children's book The You Kind of Kind takes readers on a journey of kindness and teaches kids that the best thing you can be is yourself. I sat down with West to get all the tea on what inspired her to write a children's book, what drives her to create family-friendly queer content, what drag and celebrity Easter eggs are hidden in The You Kind of Kind, why she partners with brands like Disney and Nickelodeon, what went into her cameo as Divine in Weird, and more. You can watch our conversation in the player above or read what West had to say in the interview below.

COLLIDER: So first of all, I loved the book.

NINA WEST: Thank you.

I think it was so cute. It's so fun, my wife and I are super excited to read the book to our niece, and your whole artistry is very centered around kindness. So this seems like a very organic progression for you, but what inspired you to write a children's book?

WEST: So I had co-written a children's EP album in 2019 called "Drag is Magic." And already the space of traveling and being a drag artist during the Trump era, during his presidency was already a bitch. It had some red flags. There were some challenges. And then I released that kid's album, and a lot of different things happened personally that were challenging for me to deal with and understand. And I think it just only reiterated the importance of the work that I wanted to do, which was to be in a family space for a lot of my career, align myself with brands like Disney or with Nickelodeon, and do work that would be far-reaching for queer families, whether they be queer parents or parents of queer children.

WEST: And then a book agent had heard the children's album and had come to me during this kind of really uproarious little time period in my own life and said, "Hey, there's this really great opportunity for you to write a children's book. We want to do something." Initially, it was going to be something based off of one of the songs. One of the ideas was doing the drag alphabet or doing a lyrical book version of "Drag is Magic." And I said, "No, actually, I really want to create my own story. I want to create a fresh new piece," which felt more, I think, organic for me. It's one thing to take lyrics to a song and put it into a picture book, but I felt like I had done that already with the music video. And I was like, "This feels done." And so I wanted to create something new.

And so The You Kind of Kind was born, and it was like a love letter to, I think, drag queens who are doing story times and queer parents who are reading aloud to their kids, who they had fought so hard for, be it their own biological children or adopted kids, specifically those queer parents in my own life who are friends of mine. We finally got marriage equality in 2015, and they were building their own families here five years later. And I think that that's where it really all started from. And I have to be honest with you, I would never have known three years later how important it would've been, how pressing it was to have a drag queen like myself write a kid's book and have it coming out during this time period where there's so much going on that directly affects LGBTQI+ people, drag artists, whether it be the "Don't Say Gay" bill or Idaho trying to put a bill into their legislature regarding drag performances and outlawing drag performances in Texas. Pick a state, right? So I didn't know how pressing this would be, and I think there's a reason why it's happening the way it is. So I'm grateful to be a voice in that.

So you mentioned the children's album, and in both the album and the book, you address things that are fundamentally associated with drag and queer culture but in a way that makes those things very accessible to children, which I think is absolutely essential.

WEST: Thank you.

I know my own queer childhood would've benefited from someone who does what you do.

WEST: Mine too, honestly.

How did you decide to just lean into creating media that is both inherently queer and specifically for kids?

WEST: That's a really great question because I had expressed my desire to do this prior. So we filmed Drag Race, right? But I mean, when... Well, hold on. Let me take a step back because it's all kind of built on itself. I've been doing drag for 22 years and creating content, writing live shows, and building productions for 18 years prior to my ever being on Drag Race. And so I had done a nightclub act, which is a very adult-oriented 18-and-over act that was specific for a nightclub. I've done acts that were story times or drag brunches where families would be present. And I just saw this as a natural evolution of my own drag career. And so when I went on Drag Race, I am a certain type of queen. So I'm a camp queen. I'm a comedy queen. I'm a writer. I am a director. I'm a producer.

I kind of do it all. I'm an actor. I'm an everyman of drag in a sense, I really have a very strong point of view. And I happen to be rooted in, I think, a lot of... Not to be trite, but I'm rooted, I think, in kindness and rooted in... I'm just a big kid. I'm a big, big old kid in a 6'4", 44-year-old body. And so I was trying to connect to that, and that's what drew me to wanting to be in these spaces was that those were the things that inspired me. When I was a kid, it was The Muppets. It was Disney. It was animated. It was Loony Tunes and Warner Brothers cartoons. I mean, it was all of these things that had really inspired me as a kid to pull voices and make faces and be goofy and silly.

And then I lost a lot of that, even in my own self when I was coming out. I became very ashamed of who I was. And I thought any one of those things made me a marker for being queer and gay. And that scared me. And so I tampered everything down. I toned myself down. And you said it. I would have really benefited from something like this as a kid. It would've saved me a lot of heartache and pain to know that someone out there, to see someone queer out there being successful and being healthy and being their authentic selves and not facing repercussions for who they are. And so that's why I think I am here in this space. That's why I believe in it fully and intrinsically and through and through. And I know the importance of it and the value of it.

And I also know that I'm like... I know that I am the person to do it. I'm one of many people to do this and exist in this world and tell these stories that are enveloped in love and in kindness and acceptance and diversity and providing space and agency that are very, very vital, especially now when we see it all being picked apart and targeted and ripped away. And yeah. I mean, that's why. That's a long answer, and it's really convoluted.

No, it's a very good answer.

WEST: But you know what I mean? It's why. I want to be a beacon of hope. I want to be a beacon for change. I want to make sure that your kids, I don't have kids, but I want to make sure your kids and my friends' kids and my friends who are in these relationships all are able to sustain and go on and live the life that they've always dreamt of. And we've had our hands on it, right? We've touched it. And now it's being pulled away from us. And it requires all of us as specifically queer people to really put a flag in the ground, to put a stake in the ground and say, "These are things that we value and that we swear by, and we live by. And these are tenets of who we are as a community and as a people. And we will defend and protect them."

So I'm choosing to say that I think the family unit matters in a queer family. And I'm choosing to say that in turn, queer parents and parents of queer children have the right to choose the kind of content that they want to expose their children to. And in turn, I'm asking brands like Disney and Nickelodeon to see this and validate this and say, "Yes, you too have queer subscribers and queer parents who are consuming your products. They too want this content. And they too want access to this. And they too deserve to have their stories told." And so that's where this all is. And all of it's circling around each other and building off of one another to tell these stories.

Yes, absolutely. I'm so grateful for that, that was such a good answer. So in the book, one of the things that really struck me is that you offer advice for both the bullied and the bullies themselves, which I don't feel like I see a lot of children's books talk to the bully. So how did you decide to offer that grace to kids who may be bullying for any reason?

WEST: Because I think that we all intrinsically are... We all at our core deserve love. We all deserve respect. We all deserve an act of kindness. And the greatest act of kindness that you can give to someone who is being mean to you is to say, "I see you." And I think that is a very, obviously it's in the book, but it is a very designed choice. And it's a much larger, louder representation of, I think, life for adults. We are in this world now that requires us, I think, to... We can't yell into the ether. We have to be willing to, especially now, we've got to figure out how we're going to talk to each other because at the end of the day that... I mean, we are going to have to deal with one another.

And I think allowing advice for a bully in these contexts also shows that everyone can... you can make a defined choice to be the person who is the bully, or you can make a defined choice to be the person who goes out into the world and gives kindness and gives the Gift-o-Gram and gives these wonderfuzzle wuzzfastic gestures that provide hope and joy for others. And that bully too should have the opportunity to see themselves in the story and say, "I can also do this, and I can let go of this and become something better."

I love that. So the art in this book is just absolutely stunning by Hayden Evans. How involved were you in crafting the vision of the book?

WEST: When people read the book, whether it's a storyteller reading it aloud for an audience or if the reader themselves are reading it privately. I did write the book to be read aloud. It is a book that's meant to be shared and spoken loudly with these incredible... One of my favorite aspects is that we created this language, like our own words for the book, which was inspired by the Sherman Brothers who wrote Mary Poppins. But I wanted to create a story that allowed people to, I think, experience it in real time. And so in that, I think that's so much value in having the story be shared in such a way.

Yeah, so I worked with Hayden. Hayden is brilliant, and I really do feel like he kind of created his own style of illustration for the book. If you look at the pictures, they're really layered, and there's a lot of texture. It's like even if you look at the cover, there's all these... In that rainbow pattern, there are stars and magic, and everything just feels... The art and the illustrations feel fresh, and it feels nostalgic at the same time. It feels very familiar. So when we were talking about it, I remember saying to him, he's like, "Oh, who are some of your inspirations? So I can have an idea of capturing the essence of Nina. What are some of those things that you really have looked towards that have created your own tapestry of Nina West?"

And I was like, "Well, if we're going to talk about art," Mary Blair, who is a very famous Disney artist who did the design for It's a Small World, did the design, the storyboards for Alice in Wonderland and Peter Pan, just this very whimsical, beautiful kind of very fairytale-esque, but very... The colors were just so vivid. And then Brittney Lee, who's another Disney artist who's done a lot of art for projects like Frozen, where the use of color and shape helped tell the story. And if you really... With the shape of this book, Hayden really captured that. We wanted to work in... I remember just having simple conversations about shapes and how a young eye would view the book. So we really wanted to go with round and soft curves that provided a lot of, I think, wonder and infinite hope of potential in kindness and what circles represent.

And so a lot of how you see the artwork, it's very rounded. It's not angular, but the backdrops provide angles. So it started there, and then it became color palette. And then he started to provide the layouts, and we would make small adjustments and of the like. But it was like once we got to that point, Hayden was really very much... We were friends so prior to this collaboration. So he knew who I was as a person, and he knew how I had informed decisions with Nina. So it seemed really logical in his adaptation of that for the storytelling of the book. And I can't say enough. I mean, I'm really lucky that I get to be his first book because I think this is just the beginning for him. And I think that we're going to get to see his art on a lot of other projects. And I think that's really exciting for Hayden and for his family because I think this is just the beginning for him.

Speaking of the art, I'm pretty sure I spotted Dolly Parton in there and you also-

WEST: Pretty sure she's in there, yeah!

I'm pretty sure you also got an endorsement from the queen herself. How do you feel about having that stamp of approval?

WEST: I mean, in a book about kindness and about giving kindness and about discovering kindness, I don't think there's a better example of how to live a life based on kindness and joy than with Dolly Parton. So I mean, it's a pinch-me moment of the world. I mean, I don't... What is this life and what is this reality? I don't know. But I do know that I'm very grateful that she has been so lovingly attentive to me and to my career and very invested in the kindness and the style of kindness that I give through my art of drag. I think it's very... It says a lot, right? Dolly does. She says a lot without saying anything. And I think that's the value of her. She's traditionally very apolitical. She doesn't really get involved in a lot of political conversations, but I think we know where she stands on supporting, I think, queer voices and queer artists and our community and how we too can be messengers of kindness. And I think that's really important because she has such a wide fan base of people who come from all walks of life all over the world. And she has told people through this action that she values this. And that's really powerful.

Besides Dolly and yourself, are there any other illustrations that you and Hayden snuck in there of people that you know, people that we might know?

WEST: There's a bunch of Easter eggs in the book. When you open up the book, the book opens the exact same way that Hairspray opens. So when we open the very first page of action, we see little Nina in her bed as almost if the camera were looking down on her, the audience, viewer's eyes looking down on Nina. It's exactly the same way Hairspray the Musical starts, which is literally a tribute to Jack O'Brien, the director of Hairspray, which is exactly celebrating that. If you look at the second page... I'm just going to go through a couple of them. If you look at the second page, you can see RuPaul. There's a poster of RuPaul on the wall, which I wanted to celebrate. Again, these are celebrating. I'm celebrating people who have allowed me to have these opportunities, right?

Little Nina celebrates RuPaul. If you go to the next layout when little Nina goes into her closet to find her outfit for the day, and if you look at the outfits, they're all different incarnations and representations of my drag career. So you'll see the outfit that I wear as Edna Turnblad right here. One from "Welcome to the 60s." You'll see my Story Time outfit right here, which I did for all of the pandemic. And it's the outfit from the drag outfit from that music video, which I used for all of my story times. This is my entrance look for RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11 with my yellow outfit. And then this here, this rainbow outfit is also a salute to my Nickelodeon collaboration with Blue's Clues, because that's how I was animated in this outfit. And this is a Disney salute here with the hat that coincides with Mickey Mouse and Walt Disney. And then there are, of course, a couple of other hidden Easter eggs that I don't want to give away because I want the readers to find them. But I will say on this page here, well, I mean, there's an obvious one, Nicole Byer is right here. Nicole Byer is a friend of mine, and I wanted to celebrate her and comedy and how important it is that we celebrate and we can laugh with one another. I think that's a really big thing.

John Waters is in the book right here walking outside. Another Hairspray Hardy Har Hut celebration. But John Waters is right here in the book. As you said, Dolly's in the book. And then my best friend Patricia, who I've been friends with for 22 years, my best, best friend. She's in the book walking my dogs right here. These two are my dogs, Edgar and Felicity. My parents are in the book. My sisters have representation in the book. Dolly's in the book. Hayden has a few Easter eggs from his family in the book. There are a couple more celebrity spottings, and even just Nina West-isms within the book that a true Nina West fan will find, and I think will find joy and be like, "Oh my gosh, that's so cool." So yeah, I couldn't have imagined this ever happening, to be honest with you. And it's happening in such a... I couldn't have understood the time period of it and when it's happening and just a really great moment that it's happening at all.

I love that you guys were able to include all of those little Easter eggs just by looking around at your own life. And the book is then, in turn, very representative of all kinds of people because all kinds of people are involved in your life. You have a bit in the book about making up words. What is your favorite word that you've made up?

WEST: I love Wuzzfastic. I love the word Wuzzfastic, and they'll just... So I have created these characters called Wuzzles, and they are in another iteration of another book that I've written that may or may not ever see the light of day. But when I was working on this manuscript with my editor, I had this... I was like, "I love this idea of these things that give us this feeling." And so Wuzzfastic was and is kind of this representation throughout the book of when you give kindness you feel Wuzzfastic, and in turn, the act of kindness begets all these little stars all around you that Hayden perfectly and beautifully captures. And so these little stars are representations of that Wuzzfastic feeling, that kindness. So Wuzzfastic to me is the best, my favorite word.

But like there's Superbluous and Giftogram, and I wrote a song to be released with this book called "The You Kind of Kind" that has this lyric video that also comes out on Tuesday. And there are also other words in that. Snippery snappery sleuth, being something that's not afraid to go out into the world and discover. And again, it's an homage to things that when I was a kid. I mean, you couldn't have told me supercalifragilisticexpialidocious wasn't the best word in the world. And so it was like as you grow and you learn things, and I'd learned that the Sherman Brothers just delighted in creating words for kids and families to get tongue-tied on and to celebrate and find joy and excitement in. And there was a kinetic energy in that, that I really wanted to create as well. And Wuzzfastic, I think it's a really great first extension of, I think, world-building for this, which I love.

I love that, that's so cute! So you recently got to play drag legend, Divine, in the biopic Weird, which comes out next month, in just a couple of weeks. Can you talk a bit about that experience and what it was like? What did you do to prepare? And what it was like to embody such a touchstone of queer culture and carry that legacy as a touchstone of queer culture yourself?

WEST: I mean, it's really cool because I feel like a lot of these roads are intersecting and all of these fabrics are being woven to create this kind of career that I'm having right now. Because I'm doing Hairspray the Musical, in which the original role of Edna Turnblad was originated by Divine in the John Waters film in 1988. And John Waters and Divine are these massive queer icons. And then in the role of Edna was Harvey Fierstein, which he won a Tony Award for on Broadway. Harvey Fierstein [is a] massive queer voice, icon who wrote Torch Song Trilogy and La Cage aux Folles and the book for Kinky Boots. I mean, the man is prolific with storytelling for our community. And so then to go to be on the road on tour, I forget where I was. I might have been in Detroit or Chicago when I got the call and said, "Hey, we have this offer for you to go to Los Angeles for a day and shoot the "Weird Al" Yankovic movie with Daniel Radcliffe, and you're going to be Divine.

It was another "What the hell? Pinch me." moment. This is not real! So I think perfectly fitting, right? Divine is someone who led a life seemingly very fearlessly and fierce and brave and was just a true original and "Weird Al" Yankovic is a true original. There's no one like Al, and Daniel Radcliffe is a true original. There's no one like Daniel. And my book, The You Kind of Kind, I'm asking people to celebrate their true originality. And to go do that project was like, I mean, absolutely a highlight of my career. I couldn't have dreamt of anything more fantastic or fabulous. I think Eric [Appel], who's the director of Weird, is brilliant. Al Yankovic is one of the nicest people I've ever encountered in the industry, if not in my life, he was absolutely so caring and so committed to his crew and his team and his actors coming together to share this wonderful story in such a fantastically fabulous way.

My preparation really was getting a script and getting on a plane and sneaking away to Los Angeles for a couple of days to go do this high-profile, top-secret project. And then coming back to the show, missing only one show, literally landing at five o'clock in Madison, Wisconsin for the Wednesday night show at 7:30, going straight to the theater and getting ready to do a show without really people knowing that I'd been gone. And I think all of that just led to a really exciting time in my life that is now coming out to the world. And it comes out simultaneously the week after my book is released. And it all just feels purely serendipitous and fantastic and wonderful. And I think if there's anything we can learn from the life of "Weird Al," it's that beat to your own drum and be you and be wonderful and be weird. I think there's something fabulous about being weird.

So lastly, you are set to host the Drag Queen Christmas tour starting next month. What can you tell people about that to get the fans excited?

WEST: Yes, Drag Queen Christmas, I'm returning! This is my third year as their host. I got to host in 2019, and I hosted the virtual event with Trinity in 2020. And then I'm back again this year for the tour in 2022. And this is such a fun, fantastic celebration of the holiday season with your favorite drag artists. I mean, we have a bunch of drag artists from Todrick Hall, Trinity the Tuck, Brooklyn Heights, Jimbo from Canada's Drag Race, and Manila Luzon, the list is so long and so vast, and every city lineup is different. But we're touring all over the country. I think it's like 36 cities. I'm doing 29 of those, and I can't wait to celebrate the holiday season with everybody.

The You Kind of Kind is available now, you can get your copy at NinaWest.com. Weird: The Al Yankovic Story comes to The Roku Channel on November 4, and you can get tickets for A Drag Queen Christmas right now.