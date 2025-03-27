Today, Collider is pairing with Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Madison Gate Records to take fans behind the music. As we quickly approach the March 28 arrival of the Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue Original Score release, the team behind the limited series’ stunning soundtrack gives audiences an all-access pass to learn more about how the original score was created. Looping in the MGM+ series’ Ivor Novello-nominated composer Chris Roe, the musician was kind enough to film a handful of never-before-seen videos that explain where he got the idea for several of the production’s themes.

Before we jump into Roe’s demonstrations, for those who may not know, Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue is the latest series set for release on MGM+. Created and written by novelist and screenwriter Anthony Horowitz (Midsommar Murders), the project follows nine strangers who find themselves trapped in a Mexican jungle after their airplane goes down. Although they may have survived the deadly plane crash, there are plenty of obstacles left in their way, including one of their own. The title stars Eric McCormack (Will & Grace), David Ajala (Star Trek: Discovery), Adam Long (Happy Valley), Lydia Wilson (Star Trek Beyond), Siobhán McSweeney (Derry Girls), Jan Le (Doctor Who), and more.

The Sounds Behind ‘Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue’

Inviting us into his studio, Roe introduces himself before getting into the nitty-gritty of how he composed this incredibly one-of-a-kind score. Explaining his thought process, Roe explains how he wanted to dive into the culture of Mexican music — specifically of Aztec sounds — considering the production’s Mexican rainforest location. Showing off three instruments, audiences will watch and see the composer demonstrate a log drum with slits (which provides two separate hollow pitches), a kenari shaker (a shaker with shells attached), and an ocarina.

Moving the party to his computer, Roe shares a bit about the sounds that he and another composer created with the help of technology. Using a keyboard, an acoustic guitar, and even a fan, Roe explains how the soundtrack came together piece by piece. Combining everything we’ve learned, audiences are invited to take an exclusive listen to the song “Nightbird,” which features a myriad of instruments and unique sounds that Roe previously described in this one-on-one.

Check out the sounds of Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue here, and check out the original soundtrack release on Friday, March 28. The series is currently available, with new episodes airing weekly on MGM+.