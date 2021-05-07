Sony Pictures Classics will release Edson Oda’s debut feature, Nine Days, in New York and Los Angeles on July 30, before a nationwide expansion on August 6. The fantasy drama was an official selection at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and was nominated for two awards at the 2021 Film Independent Spirit Awards. The movie is written and directed by Oda and stars Winston Duke and Zazie Beetz.

The genre-bending film tells the story of Will, an otherworldly character who gives several unborn souls the chance to be born when a vacancy opens up on earth. While testing his candidates, Will goes through his own journey that may change his very existence as he knows it. Benedict Wong, Tony Hale, Bill Skarsgård, David Rysdahl, Arianna Ortiz round out the rest of the cast. Oda, a Brazilian director who has several award-winning short films and popular commercials under his belt, has already found success with his first feature.

Oda won the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award for the movie at Sundance in January of 2020, and after premiering at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival to critical acclaim, Sony Pictures Classics acquired Nine Days for theatrical release. The movie was originally scheduled to be released theatrically on January 22, 2021, but was pulled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Star Winston Duke has received immense praise for his role, as did Oda’s directing. Nine Days was nominated for Best First Feature at the 2021 Film Independent Spirit Awards, and Benedict Wong was nominated for Best Supporting Actor. Nine Days will be released in theaters this summer, and after the buzz of his first film, it seems evident that moviegoers should already be on the lookout for Oda’s sophomore feature. Check out the official synopsis for Nine Days below.

NINE DAYS follows Will (Winston Duke), who spends his days in a remote outpost watching the live Point of View (POV) on TV's of people going about their lives, until one subject perishes, leaving a vacancy for a new life on earth. Soon, several candidates — unborn souls — arrive at Will's to undergo tests determining their fitness, facing oblivion when they are deemed unsuitable. But Will soon faces his own existential challenge in the form of free-spirited Emma (Zazie Beetz), a candidate who is not like the others, forcing him to turn within and reckon with his own tumultuous past. Fueled by unexpected power, he discovers a bold new path forward in his own life.

