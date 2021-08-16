The limited series Nine Perfect Strangers follows, as the name implies, nine strangers from all walks of life with varying degrees of stress, who are promised a life-changing experience at a far away health spa called Tranquillum House run by the mysterious Masha, played by Nicole Kidman. Sure, their lives will change, but, perhaps not in the exact way they intended. “You want to get well? You want to heal? Surrender yourself to me,” an eerie Masha says to her guests in the trailer. She further promises that, “We are on the precipice of something great.”

An adaptation of the popular novel of the same name by author Liane Moriarty, Nine Perfect Strangers assembled a mega-talented cast, and has plenty of unique characters to explore.

Let’s break down who plays who in the latest novel adaptation of Moriarty’s work.

Nicole Kidman as Masha

Actress Nicole Kidman plays Masha, the ethereal-esque leader of the wellness retreat at Tranquillum House. Though she may seem like a woman you’d want to trust, it quickly becomes apparent to the guests that things on the surface aren’t exactly what they seem. Masha claims she genuinely wants—and knows how to—heal those looking for some clarity, but could she be leading them further down a path of self-destruction? Kidman detailed her experience inhabiting Masha at the Television Critics Association press tour in August, saying that “I wanted a very calm healing energy to emanate all the time. So, I remember going over to people and sort of putting my hand on their heart or holding their hand. They would talk to me or use my name, Nicole, and I would completely ignore it. I'd only respond to Masha.”

This isn’t the first time Kidman has collaborated on a project involving this author. Moriarty’s sixth book, Big Little Lies, was a major stepping stone in her already-successful career, as it made her the first Australian author to debut number one on the New York Times bestsellers’ list. Nicole Kidman explains in a 60 Minutes piece that she first heard of Liane Moriarty’s work through friend Reese Witherspoon, who encouraged her to check out Big Little Lies. Kidman devoured the book in one night, and decided to try and meet with the Australian author on her next trip home (which happened to be the following day). The two met at a local coffee shop, and had an instant connection. “We were just like two Australian women discussing our lives,” Kidman explained, adding that she told the author, “We promise you we’ll get this made.”

The resulting HBO limited series Big Little Lies, which includes an impressive lineup of stars in Kidman, Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, Zoë Kravitz, Alexander Skarsgård, and Adam Scott, was such a critical hit that it continued for a second season, with Meryl Streep rounding out the cast. It went on to win eight Emmys, including Outstanding Limited Series. Kidman, who recently starred alongside Hugh Grant and Donald Sutherland in The Undoing, can next be seen in Robert Eggers’s The Northman, alongside Anya Taylor-Joy (where she will also be reunited with Alexander Skarsgård), Aaron Sorkin’s Being the Ricardos where she will play Lucille Ball with Javier Bardem’s Desi Arnaz, and the series Roar, which she is currently filming with Alison Brie, Cynthia Erivo, and Merritt Wever.

Melissa McCarthy as Frances

Actress Melissa McCarthy plays Frances, a romance novelist who seeks out the wellness center as a reprieve from her struggling career. Moriarty, when asked about the novel, said she feels “gratified” when people respond positively to Frances, as the character is the closest one to herself. McCarthy detailed her experiences filming the series in Australia on The Tonight Show last year, and gushed about how wonderful and down-to-earth the fellow actors were. McCarthy admitted that she was a bit intimidated meeting Nicole Kidman for the first time, but was quickly relieved at how real and normal the actress was. “She’s weird! She’s like a wonderful weirdo,” she told Jimmy Fallon, adding that Michael Shannon is, “One of the most fascinating people I’ve ever met.” McCarthy also serves as an executive producer on the series.

McCarthy is an Oscar-nominated actress for her performance in Can You Ever Forgive Me? and Bridesmaids. She can be seen in upcoming projects such as The Starling with Timothy Olyphant, Thor: Love and Thunder, The Little Mermaid, and the Netflix series, God’s Favorite Idiot, with husband Ben Falcone and actress Leslie Bibb.

Luke Evans as Lars

Actor Luke Evans stars as stranger Lars, a divorce lawyer who frequents wellness retreats to maintain his peak level of health and fitness. In an interview with Marc Malkin, Evans praised David E. Kelley for his “brilliant job” bringing the characters to the screen, saying that he personally doesn't know “how or where to begin,” with adapting a book for the screen. He added that the story is, “very dark, but incredibly funny.”

Evans is known for his work in The Girl on the Train, Beauty and the Beast, the Fast & Furious films, and the TNT series The Alienist with Dakota Fanning. Next he can be seen in Echo 3, Pinocchio, a Beauty and the Beast limited series where he will reprise his role as Gaston, and Bear Season.

Regina Hall as Carmel

Actress Regina Hall plays Carmel, a woman adjusting to life as a single mother. Hall has appeared in series including Ally McBeal, Grandfathered, Blackish, and Insecure. On the film side, she’s appeared in several installments of the Scary Movie franchise, The Best Man, Death at a Funeral alongside Chris Rock, Luke Wilson, and Tracy Morgan, Think Like a Man and its sequel, The Hate U Give, and Girls Trip with Tiffany Haddish, Queen Latifah, and Jada Pinkett Smith. She now stars as Dawn Towner alongside Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells, Casey Wilson, and Paul Scheer in the Showtime series Black Monday. Up next she can be spotted in Master and Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul with Sterling K. Brown.

Bobby Cannavale as Tony

Emmy-winning actor Bobby Cannavale plays Tony, one of the strangers at the health center searching for solace and motivation to lose weight. His character is an ex-football star who’s since fallen down on his luck. While not too much is known about the characters, Tony is supposedly a love interest for McCarthy’s Frances.

The two longtime friends have been co-stars before, in projects such as Spy, Thunderforce, and Superintelligence. Meanwhile, Cannavale has six projects coming up, including Sing 2, Once Upon a Time in Staten Island, Seriously Red with his partner Rose Byrne, Blonde with Ana de Armas and Julianne Nicholson, Lapham Rising, and The Watcher television series with Naomi Watts.

Michael Shannon as Napoleon

Two-time Oscar nominated actor Michael Shannon plays stranger Napoleon, who signed up for the health retreat in an attempt to heal from the devastating loss of his son. Like the other strangers, he is unaware what Masha has in store for them, and oblivious to the secrets his wife and daughter hide. Liane Moriarity loved writing the book, and claims that Napoleon is her favorite of the strangers. Shannon is known for his performances in Revolutionary Road, Nocturnal Animals, The Shape of Water, and Knives Out. He can be seen in numerous upcoming projects such as Bullet Train with Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock, Shriver, playing Tennesee Williams in The Playboy Interview series, and an upcoming David O. Russell project.

Asher Keddie as Heather

Asher Keddie plays Heather, the wife of Napoleon and mother of Zoe who is mourning the loss of her son, Zach. Keddie is known for her work in Offspring, Stateless with Cate Blanchett, Love My Way, and X-Men Origins: Wolverine with Hugh Jackman.

Grace Van Patten as Zoe

Grace Van Patten plays Zoe, the daughter of picture-perfect couple Heather and Napoleon, who is mourning the loss of her twin brother, Zach, who recently died. The actress is known for her work in The Sopranos, Boardwalk Empire, The Meyerowitz Stories, and Maniac. She’s set to star in the new television series Tell Me Lies.

Samara Weaving as Jessica

Australian actress Samara Weaving plays Jessica, one of the strangers and wife to Ben. Weaving is known for her work as Grace in Ready or Not, as well as the films and TV shows Out of the Blue, Home and Away, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, SMILF, Hollywood, Bill and Ted Face the Music, and Snake Eyes. She has five projects coming up, including The Valet, Damien Chazelle’s highly-anticipated Babylon with Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Tobey Maguire, Olivia Wilde, and Jean Smart, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, playing Elizabeth Patterson Bonaparte in Liz, and the limited series Down the Rabbit Hole.

Melvin Gregg as Ben

Melvin Gregg plays one of the nine perfect strangers and Jessica’s husband, Ben. The two seek out the retreat in an attempt to salvage their marriage. Gregg is known for his work in American Vandal, Snowfall, and The Way Back. He can be seen in the upcoming series Zaya and is currently filming the sci-fi thriller Share with Bradley Whitford.

Manny Jacinto as Yao

Actor Manny Jacinto plays Yao, a young man who ensures his trust in Masha after he survives his own life threatening experience. While the nine perfect strangers grow skeptical of Masha’s true intentions, Yao remains by her side, helping to fulfill her every need.

Jacinto is best known for playing Jason Mendoza in the hit NBC series The Good Place with Kristen Bell, Jameela Jamil, and William Jackson Harper. He can next be seen in Netflix’s new series Brand New Cherry Flavor, Top Gun: Maverick, and I Want You Back with Jenny Slate and Charlie Day.

Nine Perfect Strangers premieres August 18 on Hulu with three episodes; subsequent episodes will air weekly.

