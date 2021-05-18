Hulu has released a new teaser for Nine Perfect Strangers to reveal that the limited series will premiere this August, with new episodes coming out weekly.

The teaser shows nine guests of a mysterious resort waiting impatiently under a dome in the woods, while unseen people ring bells. The nine guests look nervous at one another, until the resort’s director, Masha (Nicole Kidman), arrives and greets the guests, welcoming them to “Tranquillum House”, adding that the resort’s staff is “going to get you well”. The apparently peaceful place seems to be hiding some sort of secret, which should be no surprise, as this is exactly the premise of Liane Moriarty’s book of the same name that inspires the eight-part series is based.

Image via Hulu

RELATED:‌ First Trailer for Hulu's 'Nine Perfect Strangers' Promises A Star-Studded Thriller Starring Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy

The cast for Nine Perfect Strangers includes Melissa McCarthy (Francis), Luke Evans (Lars), Regina Hall (Carmel), Bobby Cannavale (Tony), Grace Van Patten (Zoe), Asher Keddie (Heather), Michael Shannon (Napoleon), Samara Weaving (Jessica), and Melvin Gregg (Ben). The series is co-written by David E. Kelley, John Henry Butterworth, and Samantha Strauss, with Kelley and Butterworth also acting as showrunners. The series is based on Liane Moriarty's book of the same name, and Kelley has previously adapted Moriarty's work before, having created HBO's Big Little Lies, which also starred Kidman.

Nine Perfect Strangers’ first episode will hit Hulu on August 18. Check out the new teaser and the show's synopsis below.

“Based on The New York Times bestselling book by author Liane Moriarty, Nine Perfect Strangers takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort's director, Masha, a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine “perfect” strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.”

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ The 60 Best Shows on Hulu Right Now

Share Share Tweet Email

Issa Rae Leading 'Project Greenlight' Docuseries Revival for HBO Max The series will focus specifically on finding the next female filmmaking superstars.

Read Next