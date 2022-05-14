In a surprise move, Hulu has renewed David E. Kelley series Nine Perfect Strangers for a second season, per Variety. The show premiered in August 2021 and was initially conceived as a limited series. Based on the book of the same name by author Liane Moriarty, the show will now compete for Emmy Awards in the Best Drama categories, as opposed to those relegated to limited series.
No plot details or cast announcements have yet been made. Nicole Kidman led the first season as Masha, the mysterious and charismatic founder of the vacation resort Tranquillum House. Melissa McCarthy (Bridesmaids), Michael Shannon (Revolutionary Road), Luke Evans (Beauty and the Beast), Samara Weaving (Snake Eyes), Asher Keddie (Offspring), Melvin Gregg (The Way Back), Grace Van Patten (The Meyerowitz Stories), Regina Hall (Girls Trip), and Bobby Cannavale (The Irishman) rounded out the cast of characters that populated the posh resort. Manny Jacinto (The Good Place) and Zoe Terakes (Wentworth) portrayed Masha's loyal attendants. Kelley served as creator on the series and wrote several episodes, with Jonathan Levine (50/50, Long Shot) directing the entire first season.
Nine Perfect Strangers follows "nine strangers from the city who gather for a 10-day retreat at Tranquillum House, a health and wellness resort in the fictional town of Cabrillo, California, which promises to transform and heal the guests who stay there. The resort is not what it seems to be, and the guests are about to discover many secrets about each other and the resort's host."
This announcement will help Nine Perfect Strangers address the issue that Kelley's other Kidman-starring series Big Little Lies faced. That HBO show was also initially conceived as a limited series, though it opted for a second season after the nominations for the Emmys had already been announced. In other words, Kidman and her co-stars Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Alexander Skarsgård competed in categories they really shouldn't have been in.
Hulu has been making big strides in original programming in order to compete with Netflix, with shows like Dopesick, Pam & Tommy, and The Dropout all recently completing their runs. All of those pertained to true crime in some sense and have been posited (thus far) as limited series. Under Disney, Hulu also houses all of the new FX series, with Andrew Garfield's Under the Banner of Heaven recently premiering. Later this year, the streamer will showcase Danny Boyle's biographical series The Pistol (based on the band Sex Pistols), as well as The Patient with Domhnall Gleeson and Steve Carell.
There is currently no release date for Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2.