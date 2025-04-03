Hulu has unveiled the first-look images for the highly anticipated second season of the anthology drama series Nine Perfect Strangers. Set to arrive on the streaming platform on Wednesday, May 21, the sophomore season will be taking Nicole Kidman's enigmatic wellness expert Masha Dmitrichenko to the scenic Austrian Alps with a new group of nine perfect strangers joining her in her yet another mysterious retreat.

Hulu's breakout hit, which premiered back in 2021, was initially planned to be a miniseries. However, thanks to the show's impressive viewership record, it was ultimately decided to renew the series for a second season, with Kidman's Masha taking on a new spiritual journey with new clients. Similar to the first season, the second season will center on nine strangers as they gather in a retreat at a health and wellness resort run by Masha. Their quick retreat promises healing and transformation during their stay, but the resort and the mysterious wellness guru are not what they appear to be. The series is based on Liane Moriarty's 2018 novel of the same name.

Who Stars in ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Season 2?