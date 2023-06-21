The thrilling mystery is set continue, as Hulu has officially confirmed that Nicole Kidman will return to star in the second season of Nine Perfect Strangers. Even thought the renewal for the series was announced a while ago, Kidman's return wasn't set in stone, and there was the possibility of either recasting her role or bringing somebody else on board. Fortunately, that won't be the case, and Masha Dmitrichenko will officially be back as the founder of the Tranquillum House, according to Variety. You never know what you will run into inside this apparently peaceful space.

Another announcement coming from the network is the fact that Murray Bartlett will be joining the cast of the show in an undisclosed role. After running away from hungry clickers in The Last of Us, Bartlett will have to face a very different kind of challenge in the form of a resort filled with violence and deception, as manipulation that could come straight from a cult takes place inside the Tranquillum House. Liv Ullman has also been cast in the second season in a role that is yet to be revealed, due to how plot details for the upcoming installment are currently safely kept under wraps.

Although Nine Perfect Strangers was originally meant to be a miniseries, the positive reception the show received alongside the strong viewership numbers convinced Hulu to start developing a second installment. During the original miniseries, Frances Welty (Melissa McCarthy), Napoleon Marconi (Michael Shannon) and several other guests were invited to the resort. The characters would eventually form some kind of twisted alliance, with no one telling the truth to the police once the authorities made their way into the resort. And Dmitrichenko drove off into the sunset.

What's Next for Nicole Kidman?

Before she can be seen reprising her role as Masha Dmitrichenko, Kidman will head back to the world of Atlantis, as she is set to appear in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom later this year. During the first installment of the franchise, Kidman portrayed Atlanna, the Queen of Atlantis and the mother of Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa). Since her character was executed for having a human son, Kidman will most likely appear in flashback sequences shown in the upcoming DC blockbuster. Aquaman is not ready for the new threat trying to disrupt peace across the ocean, and he won't have his powerful mother to back him up.

