It’s not a rumor anymore because the long-awaited second season of Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers has officially been confirmed. Based on Liane Moriarty’s eponymous novel of 2018, the Hulu original drama series was created by David E. Kelley with Nicole Kidman headlining the cast and serving as an executive producer. The story follows Masha (Nicole Kidman), an unconventional healer who runs the wellness retreat Tranquillum House and is on a mission to rejuvenate the mind, body, and soul of her clients/guests. In a 10-day program, Tranquillum takes nine, stressed people and helps transform their lives, finding ways to ease their emotional pain. But soon, the guests begin to question Masha’s controversial methods. By the end of the first season, Masha’s unusual treatments and therapies somewhat helped her patients improve their state of mind, but she leaves Tranquillum and heads off into the sunset. Now, in Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2, Kidman's Masha is set to return with a whole new center, as well as a whole new group of troubled guests whom she will once again try to help and heal.

Nine Perfect Strangers Season 1 was based on Moriarty’s original novel but since there is no follow-up to the book, the upcoming second season is expected to be completely original material. The second season of the drama thriller series is said to be based in a brand-new destination, where a new group of people will arrive at Masha’s doorsteps, seeking help with their emotional struggles. This means, that although the main format might remain the same, there’s a lot of scope for the story and its characters to go in any direction.

Released in August 2021, Nine Perfect Strangers started out as a limited series but its popularity and viewership encouraged it to get a renewal for another season, announced in June 2023. Featuring an ensemble cast with the likes of Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, and more, the series' first season became the most-watched Hulu original ever in the “drama, comedy, limited series, or unscripted” category on the day of its premiere, beating the Season 4 finale (and other seasons) of The Handmaid’s Tale. While you wait for the new season to arrive, you can read on to explore everything we know so far about Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2.

When Is Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2 Coming Out?

At this time, there’s no confirmation on when the new season of Nine Perfect Strangers will arrive since the second season was just announced with casting news. It might not arrive anytime before 2024 or even 2025. Stay tuned for the latest updates on the release date of Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2.

Is There a Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2 Trailer?

Considering the upcoming season of the Hulu series was just announced, and there is no release date set, we can only expect a trailer for Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2 sometime later in the year, or even early next year. But, here’s something that you might find interesting, especially if you are yet to get acquainted with the series. Titled “Inside The Series: Nine Perfect Strangers”, this Hulu official clip explores the inner workings of the characters and the overall story. The two-and-a-half-minute clip covers cast interviews, their perspective on their characters and the series, as well as some exciting moments from the show’s first season, which is sure to get you excited about the show’s upcoming season. Watch it below and keep an eye on this space for the latest updates on trailers of Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2, as and when they become available.

Where Can You Watch Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2?

Nine Perfect Strangers is a Hulu original series and hence exclusive to the streamer. So, when the second season releases, you can watch it only on Hulu, or on Disney’s bundle with Hulu, with a subscription. For territories where Hulu is not available, the series can be streamed on Prime Video, also with a subscription. If you are yet to catch up on the first season of this drama thriller, then you can watch all eight episodes of Nine Perfect Strangers, currently streaming on Hulu.

How Many Episodes Are There in Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2?

There is no news on the episode details of Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2 as of now. However, going by the first season’s format, we can estimate that the second season will also probably have eight episodes, each running for about 42–55 minutes.

When Is Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2 Filming?

Currently, there’s no news on the production development of Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2. From what we know about the first season, the production for the same began in August 2020, a year before the series dropped on Hulu, and wrapped up in four months (December 2020). So, considering the second season was just announced in June 2023, we can expect the filming to begin sometime this year and will most likely continue for a few months. However, it's important to remember that with the ongoing WGA strike and the possible SAG strike on the horizon, it could be a while before the series gets to start filming.

Who's In the Cast of Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2?

Academy Award-winner Nicole Kidman will return as the lead and executive producer for Nine Perfect Strangers. Kidman stars as Masha Dmitrichenko, the unconventional healer who owns and operates Tranquillum House, a holistic wellness retreat. By the end of the first season, she leaves and two of her patients take over the retreat’s operations. In the second season, we can expect her to have opened another similar establishment in a new destination, where she will take on the responsibility of healing a new group of patients. Kidman’s upcoming schedule seems to be quite packed with several projects in the pipeline. She is next set to appear in Paramount+’s Special Ops: Lioness, Netflix’s The Perfect Couple, and Prime Video’s Expats, as well as in the upcoming films, A Family Affair and Holland, Michigan. She will also reprise her role of Queen Atlanna in the DC film, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Besides Kidman in the lead, Season 2 will also feature an ensemble cast with Emmy-winner Murray Barlett of The White Lotus Season 1 fame, two-time Academy Award-nominated Liv Ullmann (The Emigrants), Dolly de Leon (Triangle of Sadness), Maisie Richardson-Sellers (The Originals), and Turkish actor Aras Aydin (Runaway) cast so far for the season, in various, undisclosed roles. The casting for the rest of the “nine strangers” and other additional characters is yet to be announced. Apart from these new faces, there’s also the possibility of some of the previous characters returning, particularly Manny Jacinto’s Yao, Masha's right-hand man at Tranquillum House, since the two shared a strong spiritual bond.

Who's Making Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2?

Nine Perfect Strangers is helmed by a solid team of writers, producers, and creators, and we can expect the same team to return for the drama thriller’s Season 2 as well. The series is originally based on Australian author Liane Moriarty’s novel of the same name and is the second television adaptation of her work after Big Little Lies, but the second season will explore a new plot. Television writer-producer and series creator David E. Kelley writes and executive produces Nine Perfect Strangers, having developed it with John Henry Butterworth for Hulu, with both of them serving as showrunners. A television veteran, Kelley has previously helmed, created, and produced several hit and legacy shows like Doogie Howser, M.D., Ally McBeal, Goliath, The Practice and its spin-off, Boston Legal, etc., and also Big Little Lies for HBO. Since 2022, Kelley has been serving as the creator, producer, writer, and co-showrunner for Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer, and is set to launch two more shows, Netflix’s A Man in Full and Apple TV+’s Presumed Innocent.

An English screenwriter, Butterworth debuted on the small screen with this Hulu original and is best known for co-writing popular films (mostly with his brother Jez Butterworth) like Fair Game, Ford vs. Ferrari, Flag Day, and the latest, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Jonathan Levine, best known for directing the films Warm Bodies, The Night Before, and the TV show, Rush, was the director for Nine Perfect Strangers Season 1. Levine, Butterworth, and Kelley are all credited as the first season’s writers, along with Jessica Sharzer and Samantha Strauss. Nine Perfect Strangers is produced by Kidman’s Blossom Films, Fifth Season/Endeavor Content, and Made Up Stories, with Moriarty, Kelley, Butterworth, Levine, Strauss, Melissa McCarthy, Per Saari, Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, Molly Allen, and Casey Haver serving as executive producers, and Gillian Bohrer as producer. Yves Bélanger of Big Little Lies fame served as cinematographer for the first season, so it’s not hard to see the parallels in the camerawork of the two shows. Marco Beltrami of Fear Street fame and Miles Hankins of Being Serena fame composed the music for the first season.

What Is Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2 About?

Nine Perfect Strangers Season 1 ended with Masha driving off in a swanky yellow Lamborghini with the vision of her daughter by her side, despite all the chaos in the climax. The finale also shows a little time jump, touching upon everyone’s life after Tranquillum, and how Masha actually helped them move in a positive direction. In the upcoming second season, we might see a bigger time jump and follow Masha in a new locale. She has most likely started another retreat and is continuing her journey as a healer/spiritualist. Once again, we expect that she will be hosting a group of people for a 10-day cleansing, healing, and spiritual awakening program. And just like last time, this new batch of struggling people will have no idea what they have signed up for, including shocks, awes, surprises, and a lot of plot twists.