The first trailer for Nine Perfect Strangers dropped during the 93rd Annual Academy Awards on Sunday night, with a quick 30-second clip that had viewers buzzing. The 30-second promo for the upcoming Hulu project gave fans a quick peek into the suspense series, based on the book of the same name by Liane Moriarty. The limited series follows a group of guests who attend a boutique health-and-wellness resort, which is run by Masha (Nicole Kidman). This marks the second time Kidman has worked in a Moriarty-inspired series, after her Golden Globe winning-performance in HBO’s Big Little Lies.

The new trailer perfectly hyped up the new series, which teased a little bit of Masha’s mystery, as well as some of the bizarre things that go down at the Tranquillum House. The nine guests of the resort are all shown in the clip, which includes Melissa McCarthy (Francis), Luke Evans (Lars), Regina Hall (Carmel), Bobby Cannavale (Tony), Grace Van Patten (Zoe), Asher Keddie (Heather), Michael Shannon (Napoleon), Samara Weaving (Jessica), and Melvin Gregg (Ben).

Kidman’s Masha definitely seems to have something up her sleeves with these nine guests, and creepily suggests that they “surrender” themselves to her, so that they can heal. Each guest has their own reason for attending, which viewers will find out shortly after tuning in. We see brief moments of Hall’s Carmel looking terrified, Evans’ Lars screaming into the air, and the entire group sitting down to a dinner looking at Masha questionably. Readers of the novel know how this all turns out, so without giving anything away, take a look at the synopsis for the limited series below.

“Based on The New York Times bestselling book by author Liane Moriarty, Nine Perfect Strangers takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this ten-day retreat is the resort's director Masha (Nicole Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine “perfect” strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.”

Nine Perfect Strangers is currently without a release date. Hulu has revealed it’s “coming soon,” and is expected to land on the platform later this year. You can watch the creepy new trailer below!

