Hulu has just released the official trailer for their new miniseries, Nine Perfect Strangers, starring Nicole Kidman. The limited series is created by David E. Kelley, who is responsible for HBO's Big Little Lies, as well as Ford v Ferrari co-writer John-Henry Butterworth. Jonathan Levine directs all eight episodes, which will start to drop on Hulu beginning August 18, before concluding on September 22. Nine Perfect Strangers is produced by Blossom Films, which is Kidman's production company. In addition to Kidman, the miniseries stars Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans, Samara Weaving, Regina Hall, Bobby Cannavale, and Michael Shannon.

The series follows Masha (Kidman), the host of a 10-day wellness retreat where the guests may be in over their heads. The new trailer showcases several of the nine guests as they meet with each other and try to decide if Masha is for real or not. Soon, they participate in a strange form of therapy where they have to lay in graves while Masha's assistant throws some dirt over them. As the trailer progresses, some of the guests seem to go mad, while others want answers to the mystery of what they have gotten themselves into. The rest of the trailer contains a montage of images that range from extremely suspenseful to absolutely joyful, showing that this miniseries will be nothing short of a trip.

Image via Hulu

RELATED: The 60 Best Shows on Hulu Right Now

Nine Perfect Strangers is based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty. Moriarty also wrote the novel "Big Little Lies," which was adapted into the hit HBO series that also starred Kidman and was produced by Blossom Films. Other cast members of Nine Perfect Strangers include Melvin Gregg (The Way Back), Asher Keddie (X-Men Origins: Wolverine), Grace Van Patten (Under the Silver Lake), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), Tiffany Boone (Hunters), Hal Cumpston (The Walking Dead: World Beyond), and Zoe Terakes (Wentworth).

The first three episodes of Nine Perfect Strangers will be released on Hulu on August 18. Check out the official trailer and synopsis below:

"Based on The New York Times bestselling book by author Liane Moriarty, “Nine Perfect Strangers” takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort's director, Masha, a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine “perfect” strangers have no idea what is about to hit them."

KEEP READING: Lana Condor to Star in Randall Park’s Crime-Fighting Chef Action Comedy Hulu Series, ‘Take Out'

Share Share Tweet Email

New ‘Dune’ Trailer Features Sand Worms, Spice, and Everything’s Not Nice 'Dune' finally comes to theaters and HBO Max on October 22.

Read Next

Jon Mendelsohn (59 Articles Published) Jon Mendelsohn is a writer for Collider, Ranker, CBR, and Wicked Horror whose brain is an encyclopedia of movie fun facts to an excessive degree. Jon is also an actor and filmmaker who enjoys travel and eating...pretty much anything that's edible. More From Jon Mendelsohn