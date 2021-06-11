The path to wellness isn't an easy one, but let's be honest — you want to trust Nicole Kidman when she says she has the answers, right? That's the crux of the upcoming Hulu limited series Nine Perfect Strangers, set to premiere this August, which just released a new trailer teasing some very strange therapies being doled out by Kidman's mysterious therapist.

Here's the official description of the series, as provided by Hulu:

Based on The New York Times bestselling book by author Liane Moriarty, “Nine Perfect Strangers” takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort's director, Masha, a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine “perfect” strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.

Nine Perfect Strangers comes from the pen of David E. Kelley, marking his third collaboration with Kidman after previous cultural phenomenons Big Little Lies and The Undoing, with Jonathan Levine (50/50, Warm Bodies) directing all episodes. But it's the cast that'S a real knockout of potential, featuring, in addition to Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, Samara Weaving, Melvin Gregg, Asher Keddie, Grace Van Patten, Tiffany Boone, and Manny Jacinto.

In an interview with Collider last December, just after wrapping her scenes on Nine Perfect Strangers, Boone teased that — perhaps not surprisingly, given that cast — things on set were pretty loose.

There was a bit of improv. I wouldn't say a great deal of it. I think as a cast and having Jonathan as a director, very seldom were we married to the texts, like strictly have to say every word. We could play with things and make them our own as we needed to, but I wouldn't say full, and it depends. It would depend. A lot of the comedy moments... We have some comedy beats on this show — they would play around with the words a lot.

She also used the word "wild" multiple times while talking about the show, so we may be in for something pretty amazing. Nine Perfect Strangers premieres on August 18 on Hulu. Check out the newest teaser trailer below.

