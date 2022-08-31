As comic books and cinematic “universes” continue prescribing a template for cartoonish villainy, one could argue the originality of baddies is a thing of the past, leaving actors only the task of out-quirking their predecessor. But before the deluge of gritty reboots, the '90s saw a conveyor belt of performances that seemed to come from nowhere, appealing in their freshness and sardonic humor. As the heyday for disturbing yet undeniably enjoyable portrayals of evil and transgression, three standalone (we all agree Under Siege II doesn't exist, right?) action films allowed the most celebrated actors to chew the scenery without the armor of lycra and makeup. Steve Buscemi relished his cut-price Hannibal Lecter in Con Air, John Travolta unnervingly glided through his psychopathic turn in Face/Off, and notorious grouch Tommy Lee Jones, lit up the screen in his bandana and delicious line delivery in Under Siege.

Tommy Lee Jones — Under Siege

These days it's difficult to think of Steven Segal in any form other than “deluded nut,” but there is no doubt he scored a winner with 1992’s Under Siege. Helming the production was a pre-The Fugitive Andrew Davis, a director with an eye for action and an aversion to telling tales out of school. To wit, Davis has often cited the opportunity to work with Tommy Lee Jones a second time as a driving force behind accepting the project. His previous collaboration with Segal in 1988’s Above The Law does not crack a mention. Ever. This tidbit may come as a revelation when one considers Jones to be known the world over as a quintessential curmudgeon, with a reporter from The Globe And Mail likening an interview with the star to being presented with a locked door, 1,000 keys, and 15 minutes to try as many as possible.

Whether Davis’ motivation offers a glimpse of the real man is neither here nor there. In a world where Hollywood stars desperately strive to be relatable (see, anecdotes by buff men and beautiful women about being dorks or loving cookie dough), there is something refreshing about an actor with a relentless reputation for being immovable. This might be one of the reasons why his methodical-yet-oddball villain is such a joy to witness: the most unbreakable actor having a good time! As ex-CIA operative-turned-terrorist, Jones plays William Strannix as a man with no tolerance for the human race and an understandable disdain for a government that tried to have him killed. Firing off lines like a machine gun, it's difficult to uncover any humanity, although this could also be due to the fact that he has none. The only exceptions are the Saturday morning cartoons, specifically “the two little shrimps riding seahorses,” which remain the “funniest thing I ever saw in my life.” Nihilism was a regular trait in villains of the era (writers presumably opting to reflect the prevalence of genocides over the advent of the tamagotchi), and Strannix embodies it to a tee: "You have faith. I don’t.” Case closed.

It’s a convenient excuse and perhaps an understandable one if we return to the whole "my employer tried to kill me" thing, but as with the most noteworthy of cinematic psychopaths, Strannix isn’t content to just knock off the boss. “Make Honolulu glow in the dark” is one of his first instructions. As far as warning shots go, it's a big one, and as you can imagine the plan isn't to stop after putting an end to luaus. Free from the trappings of religion, family, or obligation of any kind makes Strannix incapable of warmth, save for an affection for a brief period in the '60s and “the little red fucker with the mustache” (Yosamite Sam, for those of you playing at home). Even when preparing to drown a ship full of innocent Navy personnel, his only thought is that “they’re gonna hate you now.” Combine this loose logic with the sight of Jones sporting aviators, leather jacket, and a bandana, and you’ve got an hour and 40 minutes of sardonic delight. Strannix's cutthroat efficiency (a Jones specialty we witness again in The Fugitive) is peppered with "it's-party-time" moments, resulting in a constantly surprising treat for the viewer. Although the situation is a chilling one for the hapless officers aboard the USS Missouri, with Jones referring to himself as The Roadrunner (“never been caught- meep meep”), it's also terribly amusing.

John Travolta — Face/Off

Speaking of funny and threatening, salutations Mr. John Travolta! In 1997's Face/Off, JT’s relentlessly delectable portrayal of terrorist-for-hire, Castor Troy, is part tap dancer, part sociopath. Imagine The Cat In The Hat with a switchblade, if you will. The premise? Strap yourselves in: FBI agent Sean Archer (Travolta) undergoes facial transplant surgery (it’s a thing) with supposedly-dead psychopath and domestic terror posterboy, Castor Troy (Nicolas Cage), in a convoluted-but-who-cares-'cause-it’s-great plan to prevent an impending terrorist attack.

Troy also happens to be the bloke who murdered Archer’s son back in the day, so, as the kids would say, it’s a lot. The result is a masterclass in meta, with Travolta playing Cage playing Troy, and Cage playing Travolta playing Archer (film students, start your essays!). Travolta has more to work with, giving us a bad guy who is living his best life, relishing every moment of his new world (and face), while Cage is forced to play catchup (through no fault of his own, it must be said). His only complaint? “This ridiculous chin.” In an instant we reach the meta summit: Travolta, who is Troy, playing Archer, who is Cage, referencing Travolta, the man. (Feel free to pop a Tylenol at this point). One of the reasons this moment works so well is that in the world of Face/Off and from the mouth of Castor Troy, it’s a believable one.

Adding further uniqueness to the performance was director John Woo’s insistence that the duo refrain from overt impersonations of the other. Rather than shooting for dead ringer status, the actors are sparing in their mimicry, sprinkling just enough to remind the audience that the faces are not their own. For this reason, Cage is left to mellow, while Travolta is able to dial it up even further thanks to the quirkiness that is his co-star's trademark. The portrayal is a standout in the playful-yet-heinous oeuvre of villains, like The Joker without the lipstick and Oscar-baiting, so when he finally comes face to face with his old, erm, face, and describes it as “like looking in a mirror, only….not”, Travolta more than makes up for Battlefield Earth.

With a wry charm, he hits a home run with a line that could be dismissed as a Valley Girl’s attempt at simile. One of the more curious aspects of the Troy personality occurs when he discovers Archer’s teenage daughter, Jamie (Dominique Swain). Troy being Troy, there is a palpable creepiness in his interaction with the girl, and we wait for their encounter to get real dark, real quick. And yet it doesn't. The faux father even goes so far as to arm her with a knife and a lesson in self-defense. While it’s not exactly an original edition of Goodnight Moon, for Castor Troy, it verges on paternal.

Steve Buscemi — Con Air

Another Nicolas Cage vehicle, another hijacking, but this time in plot as well as performance. Con Air (1997) presents a group of convicts, each more deranged than the last, being transported by air to a maximum security prison in Louisiana. Cameron Poe (Cage), is the wrongly-accused prisoner on his way home, but in the unfortunate yet-carbon-footprint-friendlier position of hitching a ride on the same airborne asylum. With his fellow passengers and soon-to-be hijackers played by the likes of John Malkovich, Danny Trejo, Ving Rames and Steve Buscemi — performers who would be unnerving ordering a pizza — it’s a smorgasbord of the unhinged.

Of particular note is Buscemi’s portrait of Garland Greene, a convicted serial killer who “makes the Manson Family look like the Partridge Family.'. Entering the screen in full Hannibal Lecter regalia, Buscemi does well to steer clear of mimicking Anthony Hopkins’ clipped delivery, and instead presents an unassuming, even gentle aura, allowing his infamous facial features to do the heavy lifting. Unlike Travolta’s glee and Lee Jones’ cruisy mayhem, Buscemi presents Greene unadorned, free from experimental inflections or overt displays of emotion. He’s philosophical about his little habit of murdering people, and like Lecter, dismissive of the other convicts and their lack of IQ. If it weren’t for his reputation, not to mention his matter of fact admission about driving across three states wearing a victims’ head as a hat, he could just about pass for a meek and mild tourist.

And unlike Castor Troy and William Strannix, Greene is given the suggestion of redemption: more intense than his muzzled entrance is Greene’s interaction with a unsuspecting toddler, who insists he play with her dolls, casually asks if he’s sick (“there is no medicine for what I have”, he replies) before proceeding to encourage a sinister little sing-a-long. As Greene studies her with an obsessive curiosity, you could be forgiven for yelling “I don’t wanna watch this anymore!” and running out of the room. Moments later, the plane takes off, Greene clutching a doll and the little girl waving below. This is not to say that a toddler spared is 30 murders excused, but it’s one of the few cinematic bon voyage's that are a merciful relief.