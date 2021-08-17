They also talk about which games they wish more people knew about.

With director Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy now playing in theaters, I recently spoke to Ninja and Pokimane about playing themselves in the action comedy. If you’re not familiar with Ninja and Pokimane, they are both hugely successful YouTubers that have over thierty million subscribers between the two of them. During the interview, they talked about what people would be surprised to learn about being a professional streamer, if they thought getting offered a role in the movie was part of an episode of Punk'd, games they wish more people knew about, and more.

As most of you know, Free Guy stars Reynolds as a bank teller named Guy who exists inside an open-world video game as an NPC (non-player character). In the gaming world, especially shooting games, NPCs are often cannon fodder and target practice. When a mysterious character named Molotovgirl (Jodie Comer) catches his eye, his simple existence is upended as he starts to pursue the woman of his dreams. Eventually, he’ll be forced to become the hero of his own story in order to save his world and the people in it. Free Guy also stars Taika Waititi, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Channing Tatum, and Utkarsh Ambudkar. For more on Free Guy, you can read Matt Goldberg’s glowing review.

Ninja and Pokimane

When they were asked to be in the movie did they think it was an episode of Punk’d?

What would people be surprised to earn about being a professional livestreamer?

What’s a game they wish more people knew about?

