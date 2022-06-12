What do Charlie Day, Anya Taylor-Joy, Seth Rogen, Jack Black, and Chris Pratt all have in common? They're all starring in the upcoming Super Mario Bros movie that is scheduled for release in 2023. Given the colossal failure of the 1993 Super Mario Bros film, which holds a dismal user rating of 4.1 on IMDb, it's no surprise that it's taken so long for another attempt at bringing the beloved videogame franchise to the big screen.

Though the cast has ruffled some feathers amongst fans (Chris Pratt isn't even Italian, after all), there's still a lot of excitement to visit the Mushroom Kingdom in theaters, making it the perfect time to think about which other Nintendo characters deserve their own chance on the big screen.

Link - Let's Visit The Hyrule Kingdom

Back in 2015, Netflix was reportedly developing a live-action Legend of Zelda series that Nintendo eventually pulled the plug on. It's no surprise that the studio was so keen to create a show based on the game series, however, given the immense popularity of the series. The popularity only grew with the franchise's newest entry, Breath Of The Wild, which is largely considered one of the best Nintendo Switch games.

There have been many incarnations of Link, all of whom were chosen by the Golden Goddesses to protect the land from evil and save Princess Zelda from evil. Like Mario, Link is a largely silent hero who still possesses a huge personality, especially when interacting with the zany, quirky characters who populate the Legend of Zelda games.

Kirby - A Round, Bouncing Hero

Don't let Kirby's cute and cuddly appearance fool you; he's one of the strongest characters Nintendo has ever created. The Pink Puffball, whose most recent game, Kirby And The Forgotten Land, received rave reviews upon its release earlier this month, is best known for his ability to suck enemies directly into his mouth and swallow them whole.

This also allows Kirby to mimic the powers of his enemies, making him even more powerful. Seeing Kirby on the big screen would not only allow audiences ninety minutes of Kirby's cheerful grin, but it would also allow them to see the residents of Kirby's home, Planet Popstar, and witness the many skills and tricks Kirby can use to overcome his enemies.

Yoshi - Everyone's Favorite Dinosaur

The Super Mario games are filled with colorful allies and oddball villains, but no character stands out more than Yoshi, the green dinosaur who isn't seen dead without his little brown boots. Many fans were surprised that Yoshi was excluded from the casting news for the upcoming Super Mario Bros movie. This doesn't necessarily mean that the character won't make an appearance, he may just remain a silent companion to Chris Pratt's Italian plumber, but Yoshi deserves his chance in the spotlight.

The Nintendo Switch game, Yoshi's Crafted World, would be an excellent game to adapt. It follows a team of Yoshi's as they fight against Boswer Jr. and Kamek to collect several magic gems that were stolen. Come on, Hollywood, let us see Yoshi and Poochy unite.

Samus - Bounty Hunter Extraordinaire

Nintendo hasn't always given us gamers the most compelling female characters. In fact, for many years, characters like Princess Peach and Princess Zelda were simply damsels who needed to be saved by the more developed male characters. However, the company took a large step forward with the release of Metroid (1986) and the introduction of Samus Aran. Samus is an intergalactic bounty hunter who is perhaps most recognizable when wearing her Power Suit.

Given the everlasting popularity of sci-fi and the fact that Hollywood is finally willing to invest in female-led franchises, now is the perfect time for Samus Aran to step into her Power Suit and represent the Galactic Federation on the big screen.

Princess Zelda - Move Aside, Princess Peach

It's fair to say that Princess Zelda was little more than a damsel in distress when she was first introduced in 1986's The Legend Of Zelda. As the game series progressed over the years, though, Zelda gained a wide array of magical and physical abilities that made her a more three-dimensional character.

As the wielder of the Triforce Of Wisdom, Zelda occasionally has prophetic visions in her dreams, allowing her to act accordingly to keep evil in check. Seeing a powerful and respected Princess on the big screen would provide young girls with a strong role model, and her links to magic could help fill the gap left by the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

Fox McCloud - Foxy Fighter Pilot

Take one genetically modified fox, drop him into the cockpit of an incredibly advanced starship, and the script writes itself. Fox McCloud is the protagonist of the Star Fox videogame series and one of the best Starfighter pilots in the galaxy. With Top Gun: Maverick currently dominating at the box office with a record low second-weekend drop, now is the perfect time to give Fox McCloud the chance to show what he can do in a Starfighter.

Sure, it's a little easier for Fox given that he's animated and Tom Cruise isn't, but we don't think that should count against him. After all, how many other foxes can fly jets?

Tom Nook - Bells, Bells, Bells

Is there a game out there that can rival the wholesome, fun-filled energy of Animal Crossing? We've done the research, and there isn't. For those unfamiliar with the franchise, Animal Crossing sees players build a village of colorful, friendly characters under the guidance of Hawaiian-shirt-wearing Tom Nook.

Tom Nook gives you hints on how to progress and improve your village, hands out loans for bridges and ramps, and even organizes parties to celebrate your achievements. A film in which we see this play out, maybe with a couple more obstacles to overcome, would delight children and adults alike. Come on, Hollywood, let's get this one made.

