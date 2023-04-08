In 1993, Super Mario Bros. hit theaters. The first stab at translating Mario to the big screen, the movie didn’t go over well with the general public. While the feature has developed a sizable cult following in the modern world, Super Mario Bros. was initially met with exclusively disdain from the world over. Because of this issue, Nintendo, the publisher behind the Super Mario Bros. game, immediately got out of the business of licensing its characters for video game movies. Even as the decades went by and adaptations of other popular pop culture icons like Marvel superheroes or the Transformers took off, Nintendo stayed on the sidelines (save for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, an adaptation of a property the company partially owns) until the 2023 motion picture The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

But just because Nintendo wasn’t allowing movie adaptations didn’t mean Hollywood stopped trying to secure the film rights to some of the most prolific video game characters in history…

All the Failed Attempts To Make Another Mario Movie

One of the most notable attempts to get another Nintendo movie adaptation going in the 21st century was, of course, all about Mario. While the 1993 movie had come in under expectations (to put it gently) and suffered an imfamously messy production that deterred Nintendo from making films for many more years, Mario was still an indisputable icon of video games. Hollywood wouldn’t let such a character rest for long. In December 2014, news broke, through leaked emails in the Sony hack, that Sony Pictures Animation would be taking another swing at a Mario movie. The project was being spearheaded by none other than Avi Arad, a producer whose name will be incredibly familiar to comic book movie geeks. Arad was the CCO of Marvel Entertainment and served as one of the founders of Marvel Studios. Two years before Iron Man debuted and proved the validity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Arad went solo to become a producer for hire.

Since then, Arad has worked all around Hollywood, but he’s primarily been involved at Sony/Columbia Pictures working on the company’s Spider-Man movies that don’t involve Marvel Studios. Given Arad’s connections to some of the most prolific and profitable movies in the history of the studio, it’s no surprise Sony/Columbia Pictures was eager to have him step onto the Mario project and shepherd it. However, just as the news became public, Arad clarified to Buzzfeed that neither he nor Sony had gotten the Mario movie rights just yet. His statement left things open-ended enough to make it apparent that he was still jostling to work on the property, but Sony making a Mario movie was far from a done deal.

In the end, the production never went forward. Sony moved on to other projects, namely Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (which had Arad onboard as a producer) and The Mitchells vs. the Machines. The Mario movie rights would end up landing at Universal and Illumination, a pairing that, in hindsight, makes total sense from a corporate point of view. In a breakdown for Variety on how The Super Mario Bros. Movie came to be, Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto and Illumination founder Chris Meledandri explained that the duo first met in 2014 because they were both in charge of properties being adapted into Universal theme parks. With this kind of synergy in play, it’s no wonder that the two companies became further intertwined with a new animated movie. Sony Pictures Animation couldn’t offer that kind of multi-tier corporate collaboration, so its version of a Mario film never got further than a hypothetical shared in emails.

But What About the Other Abandoned Nintendo Movies?

The unmade film adaptations of various Nintendo characters don’t just involve Mario, though. One of the most notable examples of this phenomenon came in 2004 when action movie legend John Woo announced that he was tackling a Metroid movie. In 2012, producer Brad Foxhaven, who was involved with Woo's Metroid film, noted to IGN that the project got off to a promising start thanks to Nintendo brass being such huge fans of Woo's work. However, Nintendo, burned by the 1993 Mario movie, was very restrictive on what could and couldn't be done with Samus in a potential Metroid movie. Specifically, the company wasn't comfortable with filmmakers providing concrete details about the backstory or personal relationships of Samus.

This process exemplified a key problem that filmmakers and producers kept running into with making potential new Nintendo movies. The classic Nintendo characters aren’t super fleshed-out creations so that they can work better as video game characters, where players can bring so much of themselves into how Mario, Yoshi, Donkey Kong, Samus, or anyone else behaves. What works in video games can be difficult to translate to movies, though, and Nintendo, remembering its one big foray into licensed movie deals, was wary of going too drastic in adjusting its properties for a new medium of storytelling.

But at least the unmade John Woo Metroid movie actually got far enough along to receive multiple screenplay passes. Some of these proposed projects never got further than a pitch meeting. Case in point: a computer-animated Legend of Zelda movie from Imagi Animation Studios. In the late 2000s, Imagi was trying to make a name for itself as an "edgy" animation house built on action-oriented titles, like TMNT or Astro Boy. Their aspirations never matched what ended up on-screen, with the studios' only two movies being barely any edgier than your average DreamWorks movie.

Still, with those goals in mind, it's easy to see why Imagi saw Legend of Zelda as perfect new territory for the studio to explore. Imagi even made a pitch video showing off what its Zelda movie would look like, though none of this was enough to inspire Nintendo to give the film rights over to the short-lived company. Speaking of Zelda, there was also a theoretical concept thrown around in late 2013 of Nintendo potentially making an adaptation of this video game that would attempt to bring a new level of interactivity to the theatrical experience. The idea was that users could bring in portable consoles like a Nintendo 3DS and interact with the movie, thus bringing the big-screen version of the property closer to its video game roots.

However, this was merely a note from Legend of Zelda handler Eiji Aonuma about what he and Miyamoto had talked about over the years regarding what a potential Zelda film could look like. Still, Aonuma’s observation that he and other Nintendo brass wouldn't be interested in a Zelda movie unless "we...somehow change what a movie is" speaks further to why Nintendo film adaptations have been difficult to get off the ground. After the 1993 Mario movie became a punchline, Nintendo didn’t want to just return to theaters with something deemed “okay.” The company wanted its characters to be associated with a motion picture that broke new ground and made history. That’s already a tall order, but it’s especially challenging with the kind of creative restrictions placed on those adapting the characters.

Given these challenges, it’s no wonder Nintendo film adaptations have been scarce and that there hasn’t been a deluge of unrealized Nintendo movies that never got further than development (compared to, say, the DC Extended Universe and its graveyard of unrealized projects). The Super Mario Bros. Movie represents a major breakthrough for Nintendo projects and paints a picture of a future where these types of movies become far more common.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is currently playing in theaters everywhere.