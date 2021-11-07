Nintendo has revealed new LEGO Super Mario sets, in addition to the up-close pictures and set names that were revealed by The Brick Fan. The four new sets are expected to be released in 2022.

“Bowser Jr’s Clown Car” will feature Mario sitting in Bowser’s clown car, with a cute little bob-omb included. The next set, “Dorrie’s Beachfront,” will feature Mario with a Dorrie, or Plessie, with an island full of a variety of enemies, a green pipe, and a goal pole. Continuing the beach theme is the “Big Urchin Beach Ride” set, yet it has a more extravagant build with all the looks of the usual Super Mario game level. Lastly, there’s the “LEGO Super Mario Character Packs.” This pack contains several of Mario’s enemies, a goal pole, a green pipe, and everybody’s favorite plumber brothers: Mario and Luigi. While pre-orders are not available yet, The Brick Fan was able to provide fans with the set numbers:

Bowser Jr’s Clown Car Expansion Set (71396)

Dorrie’s Beachfront Expansion Set (71398)

Big Urchin Beach Ride Expansion Set (71400)

LEGO Super Mario Character Packs – Series 4 (71402)

This announcement was made not long after Nintendo revealed their plans to release a Luigi’s Mansion LEGO series in January 2022. There are a total of three sets planned so far. These sets will be called: “Entryway,” “Lab and Poltergust,” and “Haunt-and-Seek.” All featuring ghostly enemies and the creepy mansion layout along with Professor Elvin Gadd. It’s important to keep in mind that Luigi is not included in these sets, so if you’re wanting to complete this spooky series, you’ll need to buy the Starter Course featuring an adorable version of scaredy-cat Luigi with his famous ghost vacuum.

LEGO and Nintendo first introduced fans to their Super Mario series sets back in 2020. The collaboration’s unique LEGO sets have been met with rave reviews over the years from kids, collectors, and regular fans alike. Check out the new sets below:

