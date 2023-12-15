The Big Picture Pixar sued Nintendo over the video game Uniracers, claiming that it was similar to their short film Red's Dream.

Pixar won the case and Nintendo discontinued further production of Uniracers.

DMA Design, the studio behind Uniracers, later became Rockstar Games and created the successful Grand Theft Auto franchise.

At first glance, Pixar and Nintendo couldn't be more different. The former is an animation giant that's produced modern day classics like Toy Story and The Incredibles, while doubling as one arm of the Walt Disney empire. The latter became a juggernaut in the video game space, creating characters and video game franchises that have become instant icons while recently stepping into the world of feature films with The Super Mario Bros. Movie and the upcoming Legend of Zelda feature film from Wes Ball. But a legal case connects the two companies: specifically the one where Pixar sued Nintendo over the video game Uniracers.

Pixar Believed Nintendo’s ‘Uniracers’ Was Similar to ‘Red’s Dream’

True to its name, Uniracers (or Unirally as it was known internationally) mostly consisted of players using unicycles to ride around a track. Every once in a while, they could spice things up by performing a trick or utilizing different parts of the track to gain an edge against their opponents. Uniracers received mixed reviews and would have been little more than a footnote in Nintendo's history if it weren't for the Pixar lawsuit. While Pixar had yet to become the pop culture juggernaut it currently is, it had put out a few short films — and claimed that Nintendo had lifted the idea from Uniracers from one of them.

The short in question, Red's Dream, features an anthropomorphic red bike that dreams of becoming the star attraction of a circus. Much like Uniracers, Red's Dream could have merely been a footnote in Pixar's history as it made its debut before Tin Toy, the short that would play a major role in influencing Toy Story. But Pixar chose to sue Nintendo because it felt the unicycles in Uniracers were deliberately infringing on the one in Red's Dream, despite the fact that none of the unicycles in the game are anthropomorphic. "We modelled the unicycle exactly, based on a real life unicycle. The problem with Pixar was that they seemed to think that any computer generated unicycle was owned by them," Unirally developer Mike Dailly recalled during a retrospective about the making of the game. "They took footage from Red's Dream and compared it to Unirally and the unicycles were virtually the same; this isn't a big surprise as there’s not a lot of ways you can bring life to a unicycle without looking like the one Pixar did."

Pixar did wind up winning the case, which led to Nintendo discontinuing further production of Unirally units. "The deal was that Nintendo wouldn't make any more carts so Unirally only sold the 300k initial run," Dailly said. Despite this setback, DMA Design — the studio that ended up creating Unirally — was about to have a major glow up.

The Studio Behind ‘Unirally’ Became a Gaming Force With the Introduction of ‘Grand Theft Auto’

Unirally wasn't the only time that DMA Design found itself in hot water with one of its games. The alien invasion action adventure Body Harvest ran into a whole host of problems as Nintendo kept requesting changes; not to mention the fact that there was a massive language barrier to overcome between the Japanese-led Nintendo and the American-led DMA Design. "Their overriding concern was that the story be comfortingly familiar. Ironically, they didn't wish to challenge the players too much," former DMA Design head Steve Hammond admitted when talking about the making of Body Harvest.

DMA Design would eventually become Rockstar Games after a series of acquisitions, and the creation of the Grand Theft Auto video game franchise. Grand Theft Auto became a critical and commercial success, with multiple installments — the trailer for its latest version, Grand Theft Auto VI, becoming one of the most watched videos in YouTube history. Ironically, Pixar has had a bit of a rough streak as three of its most recent films — Soul, Turning Red and Luca — were sent straight to Disney+ while Elemental struggled to find its footing when it hit theaters. Time will tell if Nintendo and Pixar cross paths again, but this court case was one of the most bizarre to ever grace the annals of pop culture history.