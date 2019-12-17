The “Nintendo Play Station” Is Now for Sale, and Yes, You Read That Correctly

0

In the late 1980s through the early ’90s, Nintendo and Sony, now two of our biggest video game rivals, worked together on a potential console that would’ve changed gaming history forever. It went by many nicknames — the “Super NES CD-ROM System,” the “SNES-CD,” the “Nintendo Play Station” — but the gist was irresistible: Super Nintendo games on disc technology developed by Sony. For better or for worse, the system never came to be, and Sony took the much of the technology worked on to create their first PlayStation console, changing the game. But if you want to own this particular piece of gaming history, you can — so long as you make the right bid. It’s up for auction through Heritage Auctions starting February 7, 2020.

Approximately 200 to 300 prototypes of the console were created during the development period — now, only one has been found, by current owner Terry Diebold. According to Kotaku, Diebold randomly bought the system at an auction of property of a former Sony employee, and has been touring gaming conventions and events since. But now, he’s trying to make some cash off the item: “I can’t keep losing money. I’ve put a lot of work into this by traveling with it and we have made nothing on it. Every trip that we… have taken with it has cost us money out of pocket.” Diebold has already turned down $1.2 million from a would-be buyer in Norway, hoping that the formal auction process will yield higher results.

When Diebold first found the console, it at first could only play Super Nintendo cartridges in its top slot — but the CD-ROM slot was non-functional. But then, video game modder Ben Heckendorn made a deal with Diebold — Let him borrow the console for a month, and he’ll get that CD-ROM drive up and running with several home-brewed games. Wouldn’t you know it, Heckendorn pulled it off — meaning the Nintendo Play Station up for auction is, indeed, a functional piece of gaming hardware beyond its curiosity value.

If you're interested in bidding on the SNES-CD, watch for Heritage Auctions starting February 7, 2020. Check out Heckendorn's video of the newly working console below.