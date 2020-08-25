Rumored Nintendo Switch Console Upgrade Maybe Coming in 2021

The Nintendo Switch console, first released in the spring of 2017, has become an absolute juggernaut for the Japanese videogame company – by June of this year it had sold more than 61 million consoles worldwide and has single-handedly saved us from psychotic boredom during the still-ongoing quarantine. But videogame systems live and die by reinvention and with two brand-new, next-generation consoles coming out this Christmas from Microsoft and Sony, Nintendo is looking to jazz up the current Nintendo Switch, if rumors are to be believed.

According to a report from Taiwan’s Economic Daily News and elaborated upon in Digital Trends and Bloomberg, this new Switch, referred to as the Nintendo Switch Pro, will have more robust processing power, improved visuals and was initially described as “more interactive” although nobody really knows what that means. The Bloomberg report also refers to a killer line-up of new titles, which is good because while 2020 has been dominated by Animal Crossing: New Horizons, elsewhere new game offerings have been slim (although rumors persist of some kind of Super Mario Bros. anniversary game release happening this fall).

All of the reports say that this new super-Switch will go into production by the end of the year and be out sometime in early 2021. Nintendo has already given up on trying to compete with the next-gen systems from Sony and Microsoft, and instead will spend this year promoting its truly unbeatable software library (you can read about our very favorites here) and offering up some new games. What Nintendo is probably very careful about right now is not repeating the Wii U debacle, which followed up its incredibly popular, game-changing Wii console and fizzled immediately upon release (what was that weird tablet anyway?) Nintendo wants this Switch hot streak to continue. And we’ll of course be keeping an eye on the news as it develops.