Watch Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase to See the Latest Indie Games for the Switch

The next Indie World Showcase is headed your way! Tune in on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 9 a.m. PT for roughly 20 minutes of information on indie games coming to Nintendo Switch.

Today’s 20-minute showcase of Indie studios and titles coming to Nintendo Switch started off with a fresh trailer from Supergiant Games for Hades, coming to the system this fall. Here are the other titles that were teased:

HypnoSpace Outlaw – August 27th – Purchase or download demo from Nintendo eShop later today

Spiritfarer – A “cozy management game” from Thunder Lotus and Kowloon Heights that sees the spiritfarer Stella customizing her boat to help ferry spirits of the dead across the sea to the afterlife. Available later today!

Garden Story – From Picogram and Rose City Games. Control a cute little grape to help build up your community and avoid the rot. Available on the Switch in 2021.

Subnautica / Subnautica: Below Zero – From Unknown Worlds Entertainment, they arrive on the Switch in 2021.

Takeshi & Hiroshi – Available later today! Take control of a young video game-maker as he designs a fantasy RPG for his younger brother to battle through.

Raji: An Ancient Epic – From Nodding Heads Games. “An action-adventure game set in ancient India that dives deep into the rich tapestry of Indian culture, taking inspiration from Hindu and Balinese mythology.”

