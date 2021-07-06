The newest version of the Nintendo Switch comes out the same day as 'Metroid Dread.'

Nintendo has announced an OLED model of the Nintendo Switch which will be launching this year, and is not the long-awaited and heavily rumored Nintendo Switch Pro. This sadly means there will be no upgrade to the hardware and as a result the performance. However, this new Nintendo Switch model instead features an upgraded OLED screen, but this isn’t the only new feature as seen in the announcement trailer.

The main feature of the new model is the 7.0 inch OLED screen, which will make Nintendo’s worlds even more beautiful and vibrant. It also features a wider adjustable kickstand for tabletop gaming sessions. Additionally, this new model also has a built-in wired LAN port connection, which means the LAN adapter is no longer necessary. Alongside the bigger screen is more storage, doubling the original Nintendo Switch’s 32 GB to 64 GB. And last but not least, the OLED Nintendo Switch will have enhanced audio while in handheld and tabletop mode.

The OLED Nintendo Switch will launch at a suggested price of $349.99. Currently, it is available in the stylish silver shown off in the trailer, as well as the traditional blue and red Joy-Con with a black dock. Battery life as well specifications for framerate and performance remain the same as the current Nintendo Switch. Nintendo has also confirmed that all software will work with this new model and that all previously released Joy-Con are compatible. So while this new model isn’t the upgraded pro that fans were wanting, they can at least take solace in the fact that Nintendo is willing to put out new models.

The OLED Nintendo Switch is set to launch on October 8, the same day as Metroid Dread. Check out the trailer for the latest version of the Nintendo Switch below.

