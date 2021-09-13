Less than a month before the new Nintendo Switch OLED model hits the market, Nintendo has reduced the price of the base model of the famous console in Europe. While there’s still no official confirmation the price cut will be applied worldwide, the strategy would make sense, given that the new OLED Model includes some new functions that improve the player’s experience, making the old model obsolete in the long run.

A Nintendo spokesperson chatted with Eurogamer about the price cut, justifying the new price with a “variety of factors, including currency exchange rates in Europe and the upcoming launch of Nintendo Switch - OLED Model.” Besides having a bigger OLED screen, the new Switch model also includes a built-in wired LAN port connection, a wider adjustable kickstand for tabletop gaming sessions, and 64 GB of storage space that doubles the 32GB from the original Nintendo Switch. These are all great features to have, which might lead players to opt for the new version of the console, justifying a price drop to make the old model’s stocks attractive.

RELATED:‌ Why Is the Nintendo Switch Still Missing Essential Features After Four Years?

While no price drop was confirmed for the U.S. and other regions, the official Nintendo online store already reflects the new price in Europe. Nintendo’s store now lists the Nintendo Switch at €300 for Europe, representing a €30 reduction. In the U.K., the price drop was £20, as the system went from £280 to £260. The Nintendo Switch OLED was announced with a suggested price of $349.99 in the U.S., while the original model is sold for $299.99. With an approximate reduction of 8%, the Switch could have a price reduction of $24 if Nintendo decided to expand the strategy worldwide.

The OLED Nintendo Switch is set to launch on October 8, the same day as Metroid Dread.

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ Game Boy and Game Boy Color Games Reportedly Coming to Nintendo Switch Online

Share Share Tweet Email

'The Matrix 4': Release Date, Cast, Trailer Details, & Everything We Know So Far Red pill or blue pill? It’s time to go down the rabbit hole one more time.

Read Next