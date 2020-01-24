‘Nioh 2’ Story Trailer Teases an Unending War; Release Date Confirmed

The last time we saw a trailer for Nioh 2, it was during Sony’s 2018 E3 presentation. Today, we not only get a brand new story trailer, we’ve also got the confirmed release date. And it’s probably arriving sooner than you thought.

The prequel to the hit 2017 RPG, which allowed players to carry out the adventures of Western sailor/samurai William Adams through 16th century Japan, will now give players the chance to customize their own character from the outset. This time around, players will travel to 1555 feudal Japan, which is overrun by Yokai and a cast of colorful characters. Here’s what else you’ll get to do, according to the game’s official site:

Master the lethal arts of the samurai as a mysterious half-human, half-supernatural Yokai warrior, in this challenging action RPG sequel.

Explore violent Sengoku-era Japan and the deadly Dark Realm, both plagued with grotesque, merciless demons.

Unsheathe your deadly weapons and cut down all enemies in your path using a revamped combat system and the ability to transform into a full Yokai to unleash devastating paranormal powers.

Nioh 2 arrives as a PS4 exclusive on March 13th. Check out the story trailer below: