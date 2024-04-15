The Big Picture New Housewives must stand out to avoid being cut from reality TV franchises.

Nneka Ihim was let go from RHOP due to a lack of impact and low viewership.

Failing to make an impression, creating fake drama, and having a weak storyline contributed to her dismissal.

Being a newbie Housewife is challenging, as they are entering a space with pre-established friendships, rivalries, and pasts. If a new Housewife cannot prove her mental or stand out on her own, they get the boot from their reality franchise. It could be considered a newbie curse because, in the past few years, it seems as if new housewives can’t seem to make an impression on their franchises and the fans. This newbie curse has now hit another housewife: Nneka Ihim. Viewers were excited to see the potential of this new housewife, as she comes from a proud Nigerian background, and it seemed as if Wendy Osefo was going to have a potential new ally. This, however, turned out to be false, as Nneka almost immediately began trying to start needless drama. It’s almost as if she came in with a side already chosen when it comes to the already deep rifts within the cast. She stirred up rumors about Wendy after feeling slighted by her and her family. These actions led to an incredibly nonsensical storyline that did not make either of them look good. When it came to her interactions with the rest of the group, Nneka’s behavior felt fake, and viewers of the show began to get annoyed by her presence.

Her personal storyline of trying to conceive with her husband was very real, and while some likely empathized and were invested in that journey, it was not compelling enough to endear the majority to her. This is likely one of the many contributing factors that have led to the massive ratings decrease for season 8. Many viewers opted to drop watching early on, opting to come back for the reunion thanks to the knowledge of the fight that happened between Keiarna Stewart and Deborah Williams, a fight that Nneka had absolutely nothing to do with. Her ultimate lack of presence throughout her first season is likely what contributed to the news that broke today: Nneka Ihim will not be returning to RHOP.

The Real Housewives of Potomac We follow the lives of 6 women residents of Potomac, Maryland, each in various stages of life and affluence, shaping their community and their lives. Release Date January 17, 2016 Cast Gizelle Bryant , Karen Huger , Robyn Dixon , Ashley Darby Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 8 Creator(s) Scott Dunlop , Tom Ciaccio

Nneka Ihim Has Been Fired From ‘RHOP’

A source at the Jasmine Brand has reported that Nneka Ihim was fired and will not be returning to RHOP. This news comes after Candiace Dillard-Bassett announced that she would not be returning, as well as Robyn Dixon, who, unlike Candiace, shared that it was not her decision to leave the show but that she was not invited back. And there is good reason for that.

RHOP’s 8th season saw a dramatic decrease in viewership. The series saw lows that it had not seen since the first few seasons when the series first premiered. The beginning of season 8 started immediately with the convoluted fight between Nneka, Wendy, and their families made no sense and made both of them look like liars in one form or another. It also distracted from the thing everyone wanted to know about: Robyn and Juan Dixon’s marriage and allegations of infidelity. Robyn clung to Nneka because she provided an opportunity to deflect the attention from herself, which only worked to some extent, but not enough.

Fans were over the fight and Robyn’s inability to share, so it’s no surprise that both women were fired. One silver lining for Nneka is that now that she is no longer involved with the series, she and her husband can focus on their fertility journey without the stress of shooting a reality series. Nneka has not yet made a statement in response to the news breaking.

The Real Housewives of Potomac can be streamed on Peacock.

