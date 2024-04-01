The Big Picture Nneka Ihim supports Robyn Dixon's role on Real Housewives of Potomac.

Ihim praises Dixon's character and influence, and believes she should remain on the show

Dixon's storyline has become repetitive, with the potential for more focus on her friendship with Ihim

Robyn Dixon has a surprising ally in Nneka Ihim. Ihim, who joined The Real Housewives of Potomac in Season 8, was not featured talking with Dixon much on the series, but in a new interview, she shared how the two were friends and how, more importantly, she thinks that it would be better to keep Dixon on the reality series. Rumors began that Dixon was fired from the series when it was announced that Candiace Dillard Bassett would not return for Season 9. While there has not been official confirmation on her firing, Ihim shared her opinion on the situation and is hopeful that Dixon will still be a part of the series.

While on the Two Ts in a Pod podcast where she spoke with Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp, Ihim dished on her friendship with Dixon. “I genuinely and sincerely love Robyn. She is a phenomenal person, she’s a great friend,” Ihim said. Ihim went on to talk about how Dixon spoke with her before she joined the series and explained to her what to expect. “You know, when I started this process she called me and was like, ‘Girl let me give you the 411 on all this stuff.’ She educated me on how things work.”

Ihim admitted to Judge and Mellencamp that she wasn't sure if the rumors of her leaving the show were true, and she knew better than to comment on it but she did say that Dixon is someone they should “be wise to keep” on the series and stated that she made great television.

'RHOP' Fans Have Grown Frustrated With Robyn Dixon

Dixon has been on the series from the start. Much of her time on the show has centered on her being the side-kick to Gizelle Bryant. Season 8 delved into the fallout of her hiding her marital issues with her husband, Juan Dixon.

Juan has consistently shown little interest in the show, despite his actions, both on and off camera, creating issues for his wife. Fans have become irritated with Robyn's constant defense of Juan, along with her seemingly blind loyalty to Bryant. Some called for her to be fired after last season's fiasco. Still, she defends her choice not to discuss her marriage troubles on camera.

Part two of the Season 8 reunion will air on Bravo on April 7 at 8 PM EST.

