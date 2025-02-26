Unfortunately, some movies are made with seemingly good intentions and just turn out to be really, really bad. Julia Verdin's No Address is one such film, purporting to shed light on the homelessness epidemic. Instead, it falls short with cringe-worthy dialogue, weird artistic choices, and an obvious religious agenda. The movie never unpacks the complexities of homelessness but instead uses its bloated runtime to portray its unhoused protagonists as devoted Christians and also skilled street fighters who overcome their struggles with prayer, a plucky attitude, and a little help from their friends.

What Is 'No Address' About?

On the day she graduates from high school, teenager Lauren (Isabella Ferreira) is kicked out of her house by her foster mother, left with the clothes on her back, two garbage bags of stuff, and, you guessed it, no address. As she struggles to find food and safety on the streets, Lauren stumbles across an encampment where she meets Jimmy (Lucas Jade Zumann), a young boy who left home to escape abuse. Jimmy introduces Lauren to his found family at the encampment — Harris (Xander Berkeley), Violet (Ashanti), and Dora (Beverly D'Angelo) — who each have their own stories. Meanwhile, a parallel story follows Robert (William Baldwin), a gambling addict struggling to provide for his family while working for a company that wants to take down the encampment to put up condos. Eventually, the stories converge when Robert's lifestyle catches up with him, and he finds himself seeking shelter in the very place he helped destroy.

To the credit of everyone involved in this movie, it’s true that people experiencing homelessness are egregiously overlooked. Passersby avert their eyes and cross the street to avoid people sitting on the road asking for spare change, with many not realizing that they’re one bad break away from ending up there themselves. But, ultimately, No Address never properly addresses the issues it brings up.

'No Address' Makes Bizarre Creative Choices

Image via Robert Craig Films

No Address’ core message about community and resilience is powerful, but the movie’s themes are diminished by some questionable creative choices. Music cuts abruptly, sound effects are included sporadically and ineffectively, and one moment that should arguably be the film’s most heartbreaking is instead made laughable through a befuddling, jarring shot. Narration by Lauren makes the film feel tacky rather than poignant, and also further confuses things when it's unclear if she's talking to the audience, her dead mother, God, or perhaps all of the above. An overly sentimental score plays underneath most of the movie, making it feel more akin to a cloying PSA with Sarah McLachlan singing somberly in the background. The subject matter is serious enough as it is, but No Address' heavy-handed approach to sentimentality undercuts any semblance of a genuine moment.

In terms of performances, No Address is, to put it gently, inconsistent. Isabella Ferreira gives a solid, emotional performance, as does Xander Berkeley. The rest of the lead cast is fine, but seasoned pros Beverly D'Angelo and William Baldwin are surprisingly ineffective in their roles. While many great movies opt for a "show, don't tell" approach, No Address goes for more of a "tell, then show, then tell once more in case it wasn't clear the first time."

This issue extends to the performances, making some characters feel unbelievable. For example, Baldwin's Robert shows an obvious disdain for unhoused people right off the bat, seemingly to hit home the film's idea that homelessness can even happen to those you least expect. The company that Robert works for wants to destroy an encampment and put up condos and retail locations in its place. When Violet comes up to Robert's car trying to sell flowers, he yells at her and literally wipes her fingerprints off his BMW with disgust because he "just had it detailed!" Other eye-roll-inducing lines like Jimmy's "I don't have much, but I always have my word," don't help the characters feel any more realistic.