If there's one thing that Criterion fans know, it's that the company is constantly on the lookout to celebrate titles that helped construct the legacy of cinema. This week, Criterion announced that No Country For Old Men, one of the most celebrated titles of the early aughts, will finally be released in 4K UHD format for the first time. The new edition comes with never-before-seen bonus features and is set to hit shelves in early December.

Directed by the Coen Brothers, the neo-western tells a vicious story that starts out by chance. After an exchange deal goes horribly wrong in the middle of the desert, Llewelyn Moss (Josh Brolin) comes across a suitcase full of money. He takes it for himself without considering that someone will come after it, and then a merciless killer named Anton Chigurh (Javier Bardem) starts a ruthless hunt in the desert landscape of West Texas. The cast also features Tommy Lee Jones (Finestkind), Woody Harrelson (The Hunger Games trilogy), Garret Dillahunt (Fear of the Walking Dead), and Kelly Macdonald (Line of Duty).

The 4K master of No Country For Old Men was approved by Roger Deakins himself. The Academy Award-winning director of cinematography made sure that the movie looks as good as it always did when it first hit the screens, if not even better with the 4K release. Additionally, the 4K UHD edition will feature a brand-new conversation with directors Joel and Ethan Coen, who talk about the legacy of the movie and reveal several details from the production. There will also be new interviews with Deakins, archival interviews with the main cast, and several behind-the-scenes documentaries, including one directed by Brolin.

Why Was 'No Country For Old Men' So Popular?

No Country For Old Men was the 2008 winner of the Oscar for Best Feature Film, and the victory was celebrated because the Coen Brothers managed to create a thriller that was incredibly compelling from start to finish. The movie stands tall with a 93% approval rate on Rotten Tomatoes, and to this day it is considered one of the best movies of the 2000s.

A lot of that is due to Javier Bardem's unforgettable performance as the movie's villain. With a weird and threatening look, an unusual weapon, and a psychopathic approach to its victims, Bardem managed to construct a character that earned him an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. The source material was also pretty rich: No Country For Old Men was based on the best-selling novel by acclaimed author Cormac McCarthy.

Criterion releases the 4K UHD + Blu-ray combo and the Blu-ray edition of No Country For Old Men on December 10, but you can preorder it as early as November 5. The suggested retail price is at $49.95 for the 4K/Blu-ray combo and $39.95 for the Blu-ray edition. You can check out the trailer below:

