Fresh off the release of American author Cormac McCarthy's thriller novel, No Country for Old Men, widely renowned directors Joel and Ethan Coen went to work on a film adaptation. Starring Tommy Lee Jones, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, and Woody Harrelson, No Country for Old Men premiered at the 2007 Cannes Film Festival, where it received a nomination for the festival's top prize. The wide release to theaters later that year proved prosperous; it was, at the time, the biggest box-office success for a Coen Brothers effort. The success didn't stop at just the box-office, however: No Country for Old Men would go on to be nominated for eight Academy Awards, taking home four, including the highly coveted Best Picture Oscar.

No Country for Old Men is a deceptively simple cat-and-mouse thriller. After happening upon a drug exchange gone wrong, unassuming war veteran Llewelyn Moss (Josh Brolin) steals a satchel containing $2 million in cash. Hired to pursue Llewelyn and retrieve the money is Anton Chigurh (Javier Bardem), a psychopathic and ruthlessly effective killer. As the body count rises, aging sheriff Ed Tom Bell (Tommy Lee Jones) finds himself hopelessly out of his element. Since its 2007 release, No Country for Old Men has carved out a legacy as one of the best American movies ever made, and here are seven reasons why I think it's also the greatest Western of the 21st century.