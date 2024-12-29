We are still reeling from the shocking narrative disruption of the third act of No Country for Old Men. The hauntingly ambiguous ending to the film by Joel and Ethan Coen left us in a complete daze. 2007, considered one of the canonically great years in movie history, featured a plethora of elliptical endings in bleak and unsettling films such as There Will Be Blood, Zodiac, and Michael Clayton.

The conclusion to No Country for Old Men, where we watch a retired police chief, Ed Tom Bell (Tommy Lee Jones), ruminate over a pair of dreams centered around his father, has inspired an onslaught of theories and scholarship on decrypting his recap of a dream that ends on a cliffhanger. In a film about senseless violence, the randomness of life, and time fleeting past the old guards of the law like Bell, Jones' chilling monologue underlines the film's poignant reflection of nihilism that channels the text of the Coens and author Cormac McCarthy.

'No Country for Old Men' Is a Bleak Study of Random Violence

The Coen Brothers prefer to craft original stories, but with No Country for Old Men, which earned the directing pair Best Director and Best Picture at the Academy Awards, they adapted the work of acclaimed novelist Cormac McCarthy in a faithful adaptation to his 2005 book. The Coens were so reverential to McCarthy's work that Ethan quipped that, while writing the script, "one of us types into the computer while the other holds the spine of the book open flat." The story follows a local hunter, Llewelyn Moss (Josh Brolin), who obtains a stash of money from a drug deal gone wrong and is hunted by an ominous, satanic assassin, Anton Chigurh (Javier Bardem). Investigating the trail of murders in the wake of the cat-and-mouse chase is Ed Tom Bell, who is overwhelmed by the enormity and mystery of these crimes.

After a familiar but incredibly engrossing story arc between Moss and Chigurh, the Coens upend all expectations by having our protagonist be mercilessly killed off-screen. Bell, whose role is reduced from the novel, takes center stage. However, he fails to discover any closure in this case. The nefarious Chigurh, who is aided by a pair of Good Samaritan teenagers after a brutal car crash, walks off into the sunset and evades prosecution or any repercussions. Now retired, a shaken Bell, an aging law officer disturbed by the random violence and mayhem over a batch of money, sits at the table with his wife, Loretta (Tess Harper), and reflects on two recent dreams.

Ed Tom Bell's Dreams in 'No Country for Old Men' Reflect on Money and Mortality

The first was an innocuous meeting between Bell and his father (who he has outlived by 20 years), when his dad met his son around town and lent him money. "I think I lost it," Bell says, remembering the vague details. The second dream involves Bell and his father riding on horseback through the mountains. Bell's father rode past him, paying no mind to his son. When he finally reached his father, Bell woke up, ending the dream and No Country for Old Men. Jones' monologue ends with the abruptness of an execution by Anton Chigurh.

The mundanity of the first dream mirrors how most of our dreams pan out, but in the context of the film, it speaks to money standing as the be-all-end-all of life. If Moss hadn't been so greedy and instead minded his own business, the events would've never occurred. The second dream underlines Bell's loss of control as a police officer and life in general, as his lack of comprehension of Chigurh's reign of terror signals his demise far sooner than expected. Both dreams exist in conjunction with each other as pillars representing the famous idiom of "death and taxes," where, in this nihilistic world, the only things that have any value are money and mortality. Because Bell lost the money lent to him in the first dream, he must chase after his father in the second dream like Chigurh and Moss. Before he can find any resolution, the dream concludes, because Death comes for us before we know it.

Perhaps more so than Moss, Bell's fate at the end of No Country is morbid, as his defeated body language suggests that he will be forever languishing over the mystery of these dreams. Before sharing the dream, he considers spending the day "riding," which is what he's doing in his second dream. The Coens' films frequently center around characters trapped in their own headspace and the disturbing (and often darkly humorous), cyclical nature of life. Because he is so earnest in his fight to serve justice, Bell is forever punished by trying to make sense of the previous events in the film. As the sound of the clock ticks away in the background, the ending of No Country for Old Men underscores that fleeting time and mortality are inseparable.

