The Big Picture The Coen Brothers excel in creating unique ideas, but No Country For Old Men thrives as an adaptation of a popular Cormac McCarthy novel.

The film version of No Country For Old Men changes the iconic opening scene to create a more terrifying and realistic portrayal of the antagonist.

Javier Bardem's chilling performance as Anton Chigurh makes him one of the most unforgettable villains in cinematic history.

Joel and Ethan Coen are regarded as not only two of the best filmmakers of the past several decades, but among the most original. Between revamping the neo-noir genre with their blackly funny classic Fargo, exploring the surprisingly dense sub-culture of bowling in The Big Lebowski, and creating the ridiculous plot mechanics of Raising Arizona, the Coen brothers are known for creating ideas that feel like they never could have originated from someone else. That being said, the Coens are often at their best when adapting material that was already popular in the first place. The Coens’ adaptation of the popular Cormac McCarthy novel No Country For Old Men became one of their biggest hits and only Best Picture winner, but the pair made some serious changes to the now iconic opening scene.

McCarthy was an acclaimed author known for creating uniquely disturbing tales that merged the crime, neo-noir, and Western genres into a unique slice of Americana. While many of his best works have been praised as modern classics, he also has many books that were considered unadaptable due to their subversive narrative hijinks and internalized characters. While the Coens were surprisingly faithful to the original text in their adaptation, No Country For Old Men changed the way that the main antagonist was introduced for the first time.

A Daylight Murder Made ‘No Country for Old Men’ Even Scarier

In both the book and the novel, No Country For Old Men starts with the serial killer Anton Chigurh (Javier Bardem) approaching the clerk (Gene Jones) at a gas station and asking him to call a coin toss; although the clerk begs to know what he stands to lose, Chigurh offers no explanation, with the implication that the wrong call could end up with a bloody murder. The film version of No Country For Old Men takes place in broad daylight, whereas the scene in the book takes place closer to the time at which the station would be closing. In both versions, the clerk claims that they are closing up soon and that he wouldn’t have time to call the shot; however, this is more effective in the film, as it suggests that he is closing in the middle of the day because he is terrified of the remorseless villain that stands in front of him.

No Country For Old Men differentiates itself from other films about serial killers by taking place in the middle of the day, signifying that Chigurh isn’t a villain that plays by the rules. Viewers have been trained for years by slasher films like Black Christmas and Halloween to expect a killer to strike at night, but No Country For Old Men proves itself to be a far more realistic crime thriller. It serves as an effective opening scene, because the audience now understands that Chigurh could strike at any moment, and does not appear to be intimidated by social norms.

‘No Country for Old Men’ Created an All-Time Great Villain

Close

The adaptation of No Country For Old Men succeeds in creating an enigma around Chigurh, offering no explanation for his motivations. Although McCarthy tries to keep his intentions similarly ambiguous, the book does still detail some of his interior thoughts, which at least clue the readers into the way his mind works. At one point in the book, Chigurh describes himself as an “instrument” to the clerk, suggesting that he is an agent of fate that inflicts death. However, the film erodes any sense of humanity to create a truly heartless character who feels plucked out of a classic western.

Although the Coens deserve credit for creating a Best Picture winning masterpiece out of a very difficult novel, Bardem’s performance is what makes No Country For Old Men an all-time classic. It would have been easy for Bardem to characterize the role as a particularly sadistic villain, but Chigurh is scary because of the sheer amount of apathy he shows for the people that he brutalizes. He’s an unforgettable character that Bardem rightfully won his first Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for playing.

No Country For Old Men is currently streaming on Prime Video in the U.S.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO