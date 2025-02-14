What does a contemplative period piece, lesbian romance and an intense neo-Western crime thriller have in common? No, this isn't a setup for a joke, the films I'm talking about are No Country For Old Men and Portrait of a Lady On Fire. While the films are basically polar opposites in almost every way, they do share a key detail; neither film has a musical score.

Film scores have been essential to the art of filmmaking since the silent era. Besides just filling moments without dialogue, a good film score can drive the tone and emotions of a whole film. The few films that opt not to utilize a musical score often have very intentional reasons behind their musical silence. Both No Country and Portrait use that lack of background music to impact the audience. The Coen Brothers use this silence in their Cormac McCarthy adaptation to build an immersive and intense film. Meanwhile, Céline Sciamma uses sounds of nature and diagetic music to heighten the emotions and atmosphere of her forbidden love story.

'No Country for Old Men' Constantly Keeps the Audience Guessing