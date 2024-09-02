Earlier this year, he served as the comedic relief in Dune: Part Two, with his previous two roles in The Little Mermaid and Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile showing off his musical abilities. But there will be no laughter (for old men or anyone else) for those who head to Hulu this month to watch Javier Bardem in No Country for Old Men. The Joel and Ethan Coen-helmed production might just be the darkest of the actor’s career as he plays a character who may be Satan himself. Joined by his co-leads, Tommy Lee Jones (The Fugitive) and Josh Brolin (Outer Range), Bardem puts on a stellar performance in this 93% Rotten Tomatoes certified fresh flick.

No Country for Old Men falls into one of the many adaptations made over the years from the works of author Cormac McCarthy. Based in Texas during the 1980s, the movie takes place in a barren area which completely sets the tone and overarching mood of hopelessness. Like so many other movies by the Coen brothers, the feature intertwines several characters who are all after the same thing - which in this case is a cache of money.

The cash stash is first uncovered by Llewelyn Moss (Brolin), a Vietnam War vet who’s getting back on his feet by earning a modest living as a welder. On a mission to find the missing money by any means necessary is Bardem’s hitman, Anton Chigurh, who has no moral compass and is more than likely a sociopath. Following the trail of both Anton and Llewelyn is Jones’s Ed Tom Bell, a sheriff tasked with the case. Joining the trio of great actors is an ensemble that includes Kelly Macdonald (Trainspotting) and Woody Harrelson (The Hunger Games film series).

‘No Country for Old Men’s Critical Success

Close

Being that its Rotten Tomatoes score is so high, it’s essentially a given that No Country for Old Men was a massive hit with critics. Up for eight Academy Awards, the film took home four, including Best Picture, with the Coen Brothers nabbing both Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay. Psychopathy looked so good on Bardem that the actor took home the golden trophy that night for Best Supporting Actor. Throughout the award circuit, the movie would steamroll its competition at several other events, including the BAFTAs, Critics’ Choice, Golden Globes, and Screen Actors Guild.

With No Country for OId Men’s set for a Paramount+ arrival on September 1, subscribers will want to be sure to catch it while they can.