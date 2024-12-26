It's not often that we get a monumental landmark in cinema in any given year, but 2007 gave us two such landmarks, in No Country for Old Men and There Will Be Blood. The twin masterpieces by the Coen Brothers and Paul Thomas Anderson, respectively, were both highly touted as the pinnacles of two careers of similar legacy yet vastly different methodology. Both were given major accolades by mainstream awards bodies, including a head-to-head Best Picture contest that No Country for Old Men ultimately won. But the connections between the two go even deeper than that, as the productions crossed paths with each other in a most unfortunate way that served as a funny speed bump on the road to glory.

'No Country for Old Men' and 'There Will Be Blood' Shot in the Same Small Town

Both films did location shooting in the small town of Marfa, Texas, with a population of around 2,000 people, and it's known for its wide range of rustic land and diverse variety of location aesthetics. According to Robbie Friedman, location manager for No Country, the main appeal was in how "you can drive for hours. The terrain changes. The vegetation changes. You never know when you're going to step on a rattlesnake," and how everything is out in the open plains with "the wind howling." The Texas Film Commission, meanwhile, attested that the There Will Be Blood crew loved the "ranches with grassy rolling hills" and how they gave the right feel for early-20th century California. While the two productions weren't usually shot in exactly the same parts of town, they did have a tendency to cross paths once or twice, which is what led to the strange interruption in question.

'There Will Be Blood's Smoke Invaded 'No Country for Old Men's Film Set

There Will Be Blood involves a small handful of scenes that involve huge explosions of fire, so that required the crew to conduct pyrotechnical tests for the sake of practice and safety. When one of their tests went "wrong" (who knows what that means), the resulting smoke got so out of hand that it drifted out of the area of the film's set. You'd think that with an area that large, that wouldn't be a problem, but the smoke found itself blown into the air-zone where No Country for Old Men was being shot on that same day. The smoke was so pervasive that they had to shut down their shooting for the rest of the day for the smoke to go away. Allegedly, that wasn't the only hiccup, as Javier Bardem was once held up by border patrol agents because he didn't have his passport with him, at that point in time. Nevertheless, neither incident was too severe to stop either film from reaching their full potential as instantly-crowned classics of the big screen.

The Coen Brothers Went Head-to-Head With Paul Thomas Anderson at the Oscars

It's fitting that the two films have such deep ties to each other, as they both serve as sharply delineated angles on how to twist the neo-Western genre into a new form. No Country for Old Men takes a noir-esque genre thriller, full of breathtaking setpieces and a sickeningly twisting plot, and turns it into a melancholy study of nihilism and the inevitability of life leaving behind all those who are subject to aging out of the current era. There Will Be Blood, meanwhile, takes the structure of an ostentatious Hollywood epic in the vein of Citizen Kane or Giant and drags it through the mud and the blood to expose the pervasive evils of capitalism through the revelatory performance of Daniel Day-Lewis as Daniel Plainview. The two serve as two sides of a similar coin, both tackling the all-powerful corrupt force of money on men's souls, with No Country focusing more on the spiritual confusion and There Will Be Blood honing in on the erosion of interpersonal morality.

Not exactly the two films you'd expect to be the dominant frontrunners for Best Picture in 2008, but No Country for Old Men was crowned the winner that night. Whether or not this has aged well is a knotty debate, as both films are equally respected as essential films of the 21st century, and yet it does feel like the perception of the "importance" of the films has flipped. There Will Be Blood is regularly touted as a key text that helps