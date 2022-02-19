Taking to Twitter to celebrate the arrival of the weekend, 20th Century Studios has released several character posters featuring all the main players in the upcoming Hulu film, No Exit. Slated for an arrival date of February, 25, the streamer’s newest thriller looks like it will keep audiences guessing until the very end.

The film centers around Darby (Havana Rose Liu), a young woman who is seeking treatment at a rehab clinic. After receiving an upsetting phone call, in which she finds out that her mother is in the hospital, Darby makes her escape from the tightly guarded facility and races to Salt Lake City. Along the way, she encounters a blinding snowstorm and must pull over at a rest stop where she will need to wait out the conditions alongside several other stranded travelers.

While stepping outside in hopes of getting some cell phone reception, Darby is horrified to find that a young woman is trapped in the back of a van. After an unsuccessful attempt to break the locks, Darby promises the hostage that she will come back for her. Now, stranded in the middle of nowhere, she knows that someone with her is a sadistic kidnapper. Chaos ensues as Darby attempts to narrow down the suspects and free the ensnared woman.

RELATED: 'No Exit' Trailer Reveals a Chilling Search for Evil Featuring Havana Rose Liu

Penned by Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari, No Exit acts as an adaptation of the Taylor Adams novel of the same name. Starring alongside Liu in the Damien Power directed film will be Danny Ramirez, David Rysdahl, Dale Dickey, Mila Harris, and Dennis Haysbert.

The character posters enforce that no one is as they seem. Each image is a playing card featuring the different characters in two varying looks. With the words, “Trust Is The Deadliest Game” scribed at the top, the cards reveal two different sides of both the characters, and their setting. The upper backgrounds depict a calm scene. Snow falls among pine trees and the rest stop looks warm and inviting with glowing lights, offering a safe haven inside. Alternatively, the lower photo looks like the apocalypse has arrived with the snow and pine trees appearing darker and threatening. Adding to the mayhem, the glowing lights of the rest stop have turned into giant flames engulfing the building.

Like the disorder in the background, the characters also offer contrasting looks. In each of the top snaps, the featured ensemble member appears “normal,” sporting put together outfits and perfectly styled hair. Flipped upside down, they look unkept and menacing, which doesn’t quite help us narrow down the suspect list.

Have a look at the pictures for yourself and see if you can beat Darby in uncovering which traveler harboring a dark secret is when No Exit hits Hulu on February 25.

'No Exit': Survival Thriller Reveals a Hulu Release Date The 20th Century Studios adaptation will also stream on Disney+ and Star internationally.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email