It has just been announced that the upcoming 20th Century Studios thriller No Exit will head directly to Disney's Hulu in the United States, and to Star+ and Disney+ internationally in late February, as opposed to having a theatrical premiere.

Based on the novel of the same name by Taylor Adams, No Exit follows Darby Thorne, a woman on her way to attend to a family emergency when she becomes stranded in a blizzard. In order to get home, she is forced to make her way to a highway rest stop, relying on strangers to keep her going. However, when she finds a girl who has seemingly been abducted in a van, she is forced to confront the possibility of evil living in one of the strangers that now surround her, and must face a life and death struggle to find who is the kidnapper.

The film was originally set to have a theatrical release, but with the ongoing COVID pandemic still making an impact on theater attendance, especially for smaller films, 20th Century Studios made the choice to pull the film and release it straight to streaming. Streaming releases have become not only more palatable for certain releases, but preferred, as they bring the film to a large audience in a time when drawing a crowd into a dark and contained room can be a difficult sell. Indeed, No Exit's release to Disney's streaming platforms both domestically and internationally marks an increase in accessibility to films that would otherwise struggle for recognition.

No Exit is directed by Damien Power, who previously directed the 2017 film Killing Ground. The film features a script written by Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari, the writing duo who both worked on the Marvel film Ant-Man and the Wasp. Scott Frank, who previously worked on the Netflix series The Queen's Gambit, produces, and the film stars Havana Rose Liu as Darby, alongside Danny Ramirez, David Rysdahl, Mila Harris, and Dennis Haysbert.

No Exit will be available to stream on Hulu in the United States on February 25.

