As part of Disney+ Day, Disney has revealed a slate of upcoming films from 20th Century Studios. One of these reveals includes the first images of the upcoming suspense-thriller film No Exit.

The upcoming film is based on the 2017 novel by Taylor Adams of the same name. The film adaptation of the book is directed by Damien Power and is set to star Havana Rose Liu as Darby Thorne, a college student who, after being forced to hold up in a mountain rest stop with a group of strangers due to a blizzard, discovers a kidnapped child in the back of one of the stranger's car. The story becomes a life-or-death struggle to escape while she tries to figure out who among this group of strangers is the kidnapper. The film will be released on Hulu in the United States and internationally via the Disney+ Star expansion available to overseas subscribers in 2022.

The film is written by the duo behind Ant-Man and the Wasp: Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari, with Logan writer The Queen's Gambit co-creator Scott Frank producing. Along with Liu, the film will also star Danny Ramirez of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier fame as well as Dennis Haysbert, David Rysdahl, Dale Dickey, and Mila Harris.

No Exit is set to premiere on Hulu in 2022. You can read the synopsis of the upcoming suspense-thriller down below.

'No Exit' is a harrowing suspense-thriller that follows Darby Thorne, played by Havana Rose Liu, a young woman who is stranded by a blizzard and forced to find shelter at a highway rest area with a group of strangers.

