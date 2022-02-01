Try all you like, but there’s nowhere to hide from the trailer and poster for the upcoming Hulu thriller No Exit. Slated for release on February 25, there are several ways to catch this Hulu original. If you’re in the United States, you can watch it on both Hulu and Disney+, the latter of which will stream the film internationally. Star+ will also host the whodunit movie in Latin America.

Eerie music plays in a room at a rehab facility as the trailer opens, and immediately introduces viewers to the film’s protagonist, Darby (Havana Rose Liu). After receiving a troubling phone message informing her that her mother is in the hospital, Darby busts out of the clinic in the middle of the night. After stealing a car and rushing towards Salt Lake City, the young woman finds herself in the middle of a terrible snowstorm and is forced to seek refuge at a visitor center alongside several other stranded travelers.

Although the trailer already gave off suspenseful vibes, what happens next is beyond terrifying. After going outside the rest stop to search for some cell reception, Darby hears a girl screaming. Upon further inspection, the girl is trapped in a locked white van and Darby now knows that someone hiding out with her is a villainous kidnapper.

Image via Hulu

RELATED: 'No Exit': Survival Thriller Reveals a Hulu Release Date

In the poster, we catch a terrifying glimpse of the back of the perpetrator’s van with the kidnapped girl’s hand pressed up against the glass. A clasped padlock grips the back door with the words “How far would you go for a stranger?” displayed next to it.

Directed by Damien Power, who brought us the 2016 horror film Killing Ground, No Exit is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as the suspects are narrowed down one by one. Alongside Liu, the film will star Danny Ramirez, David Rysdahl, Dale Dickey, Mila Harris, and Dennis Haysbert. The film pulls its story from the Taylor Adams novel of the same name, with a screenplay adaptation crafted by Ant-Man and the Wasp writing team Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari.

No Exit lands on Hulu on February 25. Check out the trailer and poster below:

Image via Hulu

And here’s the film’s synopsis:

In “No Exit,” Havana Rose Liu (“Mayday”) makes her feature film leading role debut as Darby, a young woman en route to a family emergency who is stranded by a blizzard and forced to find shelter at a highway rest area with a group of strangers. When she stumbles across an abducted girl in a van in the parking lot, it sets her on a terrifying life-or-death struggle to discover who among them is the kidnapper.

'No Exit' First-Look Image Reveals Upcoming Survival Thriller on Hulu The thriller will premiere next year.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email