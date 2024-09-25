Although fans are still tuning in to watch the latest episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 on Prime Video and see what Sauron has planned next, an unexpected challenger to the streaming throne has arisen. In terms of global popularity, the fantasy series is currently being opposed by the new Amazon Original South Korean rom-com No Gain No Love which, this week, has surged into second place ahead of The Boys, The Grand Tour, and Reacher. Though it's still a ways off from catching the billion-dollar J.R.R. Tolkien show, it's currently the only program on the entire streaming platform performing in the same ballpark. Two episodes remain in its first season, which features stars Shin Min-a and Kim Young-dae as a perfectly efficient couple of convenience trying to succeed.

No Gain No Love follows Son Hae-young (Min-a), a woman who never likes losing money under any circumstances and strives for efficiency. As such, finding the perfect partner proves to be a massive challenge for her as she often finds them below her "break-even point." However, getting married suddenly becomes a priority for her when she's in danger of missing out on a lucrative promotion at her workplace. Keen to avoid such a loss, she sets up a fake wedding, recruiting the convenience store night shift worker Kim Ji-wook (Young-dae) as her stand-in fiancée. For him, helping people in need is imperative, and he's shockingly willing to say yes to Son's proposal to avoid any trouble. Hijinks ensue as they experience complications from their mutually beneficial relationship and maybe even begin to feel something real.

Min-a is a familiar face in the realm of K-drama rom-coms, previously starring in Oh My Venus, My Love, My Bride, and Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, among others. Together with Young-dae, who also has experience in the genre with shows like Shooting Stars, she gets to bring a mix of humor and heart as they navigate a unique twist on the fake marriage idea. Kim Hye Young penned No Gain No Love while Kin Jung Shik directed the episodes and Lee Sang Ye and Han Ji Hyun rounded out the main cast.

'No Gain No Love' Adds to Prime Video's Stacked K-Drama Catalog

Prime Video has managed to build a killer collection of K-dramas in recent years and No Gain No Love's success shows exactly why it's been such a focus. While nothing has blown up to the level of Netflix's Squid Game, the platform has a few series that have caught on with critics and audiences, like the binge-worthy revenge series Marry My Husband. For those who fall in love with No Gain No Love, there are still more stories to come from its world too. A spinoff titled Spice Up Our Love starring Lee Sang-yi and Han Ji-hyun is set to premiere on October 3 and will similarly premiere on TVING while streaming on Prime Video in select regions.

No Gain No Love will air Episode 11 on September 30 with the finale following the next day on October 1. Watch along on Prime Video in select regions and stay tuned here at Collider for more updates on the biggest streaming hits.

Watch on Prime Video