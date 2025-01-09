By the end of No Good Deed, Lydia (Lisa Kudrow) and Paul Morgan (Ray Romano) have come a long way from sneakily watching potential buyers on secret cameras walk through their house, judging each one while hidden in the bedroom of their late son. This first scene quickly sets up the two questions defining the rest of the dark comedy series: who will they pick as their house's next homeowners, and what happened to their son? Secrets unfold in comedic turns throughout creator Liz Feldman's show, with these two burning questions being answered in the twisty finale. But even as the truth is revealed, unbidden secrets manifest elsewhere in the story during the closing scenes, hinting at the second season that Feldman has in mind, though the show's renewal hasn’t been confirmed yet by Netflix.

Who Killed Jacob in 'No Good Deed'?

Image via Netflix

The central mystery of No Good Deed is the story revolving around Jacob Morgan (Wyatt Aubrey) and his elusive death, seemingly due to a break-in gone awry. We quickly realize that there is more to the truth as the Morgans tip-toe around the subject while being pushed into wild endeavors by Paul's blackmailing brother Mikey (Denis Leary). Throughout the series, we are exposed to brief, jumbled, and disorienting flashbacks from that fateful night that gradually revealed a sordid tale of fratricide.

During that time, the neighborhood was experiencing a high number of break-ins and robberies, and on that night, Jacob's sister, Emily (Chloe East), accidentally mistook her brother for a thief and shot him. When their parents returned home, they called Mikey to help them cover up the crime and never spoke of it again. However, deceptions are aplenty in this series. After looking into the autopsy that was previously sealed using potential buyer and lawyer Leslie's (Abbi Jacobson) help, they realize the bullet in his body does not match their gun — someone else shot him.

Turns out, Jacob had been having an (alleged, but certainly age-inappropriate) illicit affair with their neighbor Margo (Linda Cardellini) under the guise of tutoring lessons. When she decides to call it off, he takes revenge by stealing her jewelry and watches (yes, he was the neighborhood burglar) but is caught. In a panic, he runs home and fumbles at the door, but still wearing his black outfit and ski mask, his sister believes she is in danger. When she goes to shoot, Margo is right outside the house and shoots at the same time, masking the sound of her gun. While Emily's bullet missed, Margo's didn't, and, naturally, she didn't stick around to clear up the misconception.

Though Margo is pretty tight-lipped about her intentions with Jacob, we can discern that she feasted on the attention of the younger man, whether they had an affair or not. This is especially considering how unsympathetic she is to her husband J.D. (Luke Wilson), only marrying him and waiting out the timely clause in their prenup so she can get her hands on his money. So, when Jacob threatens to tell J.D. about them, she acts out of protectiveness over her plan.

'No Good Deed' Weaves Together Family Secrets and Grief