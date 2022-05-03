Netflix dark comedy series Dead to Me might be approaching its third and final season this Fall, but this is hardly the last we’ll be seeing of series creator and Emmy nominee Liz Feldman. In the anniversary of Dead to Me’s premiere, the streamer decided to announce that another Feldman project has received a greenlight and is already in the works. No Good Deed is a dark comedy too, and it centers around three families fighting over the purchase of a Spanish-style villa.

The half-hour series will also be executive produced by Feldman, and it hails from a multi-year overall deal that she signed with Netflix back in 2020. At the time, the showrunner celebrated Dead to Me coming to a close in the way that she envisioned and revealed she was excited to move on to other projects.

“From start to finish, 'Dead To Me' is exactly the show I wanted to make. And it’s been an incredible gift. Telling a story sprung from grief and loss has stretched me as an artist and healed me as a human. I’ll be forever indebted to my partners in crime, my friends for life, Christina [Applegate] and Linda [Cardellini], and our brilliantly talented writers, cast and crew. I am beyond grateful to Netflix for supporting 'Dead To Me' from day one, and I’m thrilled to continue our collaboration.”

Image via Netflix

RELATED: ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Is Moving to Hulu as Streamer Acquires U.S. Rights to Award-Winning Comedy Series

Now, Feldman follows up to that statement by revealing the inspiration for No Good Deed was a little unorthodox, and joked about her fruitful relationship with Netflix:

“'No Good Deed' was inspired by my many late nights during the early pandemic maniacally searching Zillow listings for a way out of my house. I'm endlessly grateful to Netflix for being such a supportive creative home and for continuing to allow me to turn my crippling anxiety into entertainment.”

According to the series creator, No Good Deed will not only bet on the contrast between the three very different families, but also on their notion that buying a fancy house is the answer to all of their problems. The twist will be the fact that, sometimes, the home of your dreams can morph into a total nightmare.

The pilot of No Good Deed is set to be directed by Silver Tree, who has directed a couple of episodes of Dead to Me, as well as high-profile series like You, The Flight Attendant, Shameless, and Suits. Tree is attached to direct other episodes in Season 1 as well, but helming the pilot suggests the director will have a huge part in setting the tone of the series for other directors that will eventually come to take her position.

Netflix is yet to reveal further details from No Good Deed, including cast and release window.

Peacock's 'Field of Dreams' Series Adaptation is Winding Up to Begin Production in Iowa

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Erick Massoto (571 Articles Published) Erick Massoto is a Brazilian writer who's always loved film and TV and is obsessed with making lists. He can also name about 700 Pokémon and Digimon off the top of his head, but sadly no one has ever asked him to do it. More From Erick Massoto

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe